WKN: A40CQX | ISIN: US2079441091
NASDAQ
17.10.24
15:30 Uhr
1,120 US-Dollar
+0,010
+0,90 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONNECTM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONNECTM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.: ConnectM Publishes Impact Scorecard for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

~ Delivers Triple Digit Increases Across Electrification Metrics in 3Q24 Compared to the Prior Year Period ~

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, today published its quarterly impact scorecard for the three months ending September 30, 2024. Following the end of each quarter, ConnectM publishes its quarterly scorecard to provide the Company's key electrification indicators which we use as internal operating performance measures. ConnectM determines its quarterly impact score metrics by aggregating data and behavioral analytics sourced from our Energy Intelligence Network and integrating artificial intelligence technology.

Electrification Impact Scorecard for Three Months Ending September 30, 2024 (compared to quarter ended September 30, 2023)

  • 76 GWh of Electrification, an increase of 223% over last year and equivalent to 28,000 homes powered per day¹

  • 28,130 Metric Tons of Co2 Sequestered, an increase of 150% over last year and equivalent to 26,900 tree seedlings grown for ten years²

  • 5.1 Million Gallons of Fossil Fuel Displaced, an increase of 220% over last year and equivalent to 500 driving trips from San Francisco to New York City per day³

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.
ConnectM is a technology company focused on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. The Company provides residential and light commercial buildings and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to make electrification more user-friendly, affordable, precise, and socially impactful. As a vertically integrated company with wholly owned service networks and a comprehensive technology stack, ConnectM empowers customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, lower overall energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint.

For more information, please visit: https://www.connectm.com/

Contact:
MZ North America
(203) 741-8811
ConnectM@mzgroup.us

¹U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) - Assuming the average home uses about 30 kilowatt-hours per day.

²Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

³Assumes 26 miles per gallon

SOURCE: ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
