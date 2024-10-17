Dalrada Financial Corp.: Dalrada Financial Corporation Provides Update on Selection of New PCAOB Auditing Firm

Dalrada Financial Corporation(OTCQB:DFCO) ("Dalrada," "the Company"), announced today that the company is currently active in the process of interviewing several PCAOB auditing firms to replace Assurance Dimensions. The company expects to engage a PCAOB auditing firm shortly and file its form 10-K for the year end June 30th. 2024.

The company received notice of resignation from Assurance Dimensions on October 11th, 2024, two business days prior to the deadline to file its June 30th, 2024, Form 10-K, as stated in the 8-K filed on October 15th, 2024, https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/725394/000168316824007149/dalrada_8k.htm. Assurance Dimensions was engaged to review the financials for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, audit the consolidated financial statements for year ending June 30th, 2024, and the subsequent quarters.

Brain Bonar, CEO of Dalrada Financial Corp. stated, "When building a company experiencing rapid growth and achieving its business goals, we must maintain agility and adaptability to stay focused on our objectives, even when faced with challenges. As Dalrada continues to expand and thrive, I'm eager to find a new audit partner who understands our diverse operations and can support our growth in the years to come."

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology, which offers cutting-edge heat pump technology for industrial and residential applications, and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy, which provides end-to-end prescription services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

