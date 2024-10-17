Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Introduces Limited-Edition Winemaker's Selection to U.S. Market

The Mauro Nosenzo Black Label Signature Blend 2021, Limited in Production to 2,000 Bottles

Algodon Fine Wines, a distinguished producer of premium Argentine wines, announces the release of its newest and most anticipated addition to its wine catalog: The Mauro Nosenzo Black Label Signature Blend 2021. For the first time ever, this exceptional winemaker's selection is available in the United States, allowing American wine lovers to experience the passion and craftsmanship behind this limited-edition wine.

Produced with dedication and expertise by Algodon's head winemaker, Mauro Nosenzo, this handcrafted winemaker's selection is the epitome of his profound connection to Argentina's renowned San Rafael terroir. This unique wine, produced in an exclusive release of just 2,000 bottles, features a carefully curated blend of six of Argentina's most distinguished varietals: Malbec, Bonarda, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, and Cabernet Franc.

"Every bottle tells the story of the vineyard, the land, and the people who craft it. This blend is a tribute to the harmony of nature and winemaking," says Mauro Nosenzo, winemaker at Algodon Wine Estates. "It reflects our dedication to producing exceptional wines that capture the essence of our vineyards."

Tasting Notes: This elegant and complex wine showcases a deep red hue, offering vibrant aromas of ripe red fruits and fresh spices. On the palate, layers of aromatic complexity unfold, from subtle hints of dried fruits to decadent notes of mocha, imparted by its aging in French oak barrels. The result is a perfectly balanced wine with both intensity and freshness, making it an ideal choice for connoisseurs seeking a sophisticated Argentine blend.

"With this winemaker's selection, we wanted to honor Mauro's remarkable talent by recognizing him with his own label," says Scott Mathis, CEO of Algodon Wine Estates. "His expertise and dedication have been instrumental in elevating the quality and reputation of Algodon Fine Wines, and this blend is a reflection of his passion for winemaking."

The Mauro Nosenzo Black Label Signature Blend 2021 is available now at AlgodonFineWines.com where visitors can save 10% on 6 BOTTLES or 20% on 12 BOTTLES and always enjoy FREE Ground Shipping on orders over $300, no code needed. Algodon Fine Wines are also available throughout the U.S. via 3Js Imports, both in-stores and online at select fine retailers such as Giannone Wine & Liquor Co, Barrel & Wines, Fanwood Liquors, Sebonack Golf & Country Club, Off the Hook Restaurant, The Frog and the Peach Restaurant, Dittrick's Wine & Liquors, Pasanella & Son Vintners, and Vineborough Lounge & Liquors, among others.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com.

