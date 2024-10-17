Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, is pleased to announce results from a rock chip and historical drill core sampling program completed in summer 2024. A total of 14 samples were collected, one from outcrop and 13 from historical drill holes DDH-2007-01, DDH-2007-02 and DDH-2007-04.

Highlights

0.98 % copper and 0.38 g/t gold over 10.6 metres in drill hole DDH2007-01 including up to 1.53% copper and 0.62 g/t gold over 2.4 metres.

0.67 % copper and 0.57 g/t gold over 11.6 metres in drill hole DDH2007-04 including up to 1.05% copper and 0.87 g/t gold over 2.4 metres.

2.95 g/t gold and 0.65 % copper from outcrop at Campbell Trench area.

"We are very pleased the results support historical drilling at the A Zone and rock chip sampling data at Campbell's Trench showing high copper and gold values in both drill core and from outcrop," commented Brad Peters, President, CEO & Director of Pacific Empire. "Most importantly the highest copper and gold values are associated with discrete porphyry intrusions or dikes and are characterized by elevated potassic alteration and abundant quartz veining. The identification of mineralized porphyry intrusions is a critical step in developing confidence that a significant porphyry copper-gold system exists at the Trident property."

Select samples were collected from three holes from the 2007 drilling program (DDH-2007-01, DDH-2007-02 and DDH-2007-04). Samples were selected based on intervals of interest that were in suitable condition to identify specific intervals. In addition, a select rock sample was collected from the area of Campbell's Trench located 1,000 metres to the northwest of the A Zone. All samples were sent to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver for multi-element analysis.

Results from rock chip sampling at Campbell's Trench returned 2.95 g/t gold and 0.65% copper while sampling of historical drill core returned up to 1.53% copper and 0.62 g/t gold indicating a zonation of copper and gold centered around and to the north of the A Zone.

Summary of Drill Core and Rock Chip Results

Table 1 - Summary of 2024 Rock Chip and Drill Core Sampling

Table 2 - Sample Location Data

Figure 1 - Gold soil geochemistry with location of Campbell Trench, A Zone and 2007 Drilling

Figure 2 - Copper soil geochemistry with location of Campbell Trench, A Zone and 2007 Drilling

Figure 3 - 2024 Magnetotelluric Survey with location of Campbell Trench, A Zone and 2007 Drilling

About Trident

The Trident property is an early exploration stage property hosting an alkalic porphyry copper-gold-silver prospect with district-scale potential that is accessible by vehicle. The property is located approximately 50 km to the southeast of NorthWest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine. The property covers 6,618 hectares endowed with well-established logging roads providing important efficient access to conduct exploration programs.

Copper mineralization on the property was first discovered in 1969, while exploration crews were following up on anomalous stream sediment samples. The following year, Falconbridge optioned the property and over the next two years completed IP and magnetic surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling. This work ultimately led to the discovery of the A Zone.

Additional exploration programs were completed by Kookaburra Gold Corp. from 1988 through 1991, Solomon Resources Ltd., from 2006 through 2008. In 2013, PEMC optioned the property and in 2014, in turn, PEMC optioned the property to Oz Minerals which completed during that same year, an IP survey and completed a two drillhole, diamond drill program at Trident.

In 2022, Pacific Empire acquired a 100% interest in the property in exchange for granting the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). One-half (1%) of the 2% NSR which may be purchased for $500,000 by Pacific Empire.

Prior to 2014, known mineralization on the property was believed to be associated with fracture and/or shear zones structures striking 120 degrees and dipping 75 degrees towards the northeast. A review of historical drill core by the Pacific Empire exploration team has led to a much different interpretation with respect to the nature of known mineralization on the property. The most important observation made was the determination of the presence of hornblende-feldspar monzonite porphyry intrusions detected within drill core obtained from the A Zone. These types of porphyry intrusions are typically characterized by sheeted quartz sulphide veins hosting disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite residing immediately adjacent to and within the porphyry dikes. Other observations include the highest grades noted in historical drilling can be seen to be directly associated with intervals where such porphyry intrusions occur.

Figure 4 - Regional Land Position and Significant Companies

Figure 5 - Soth Hogem Copper-Gold Belt

"Between our 100% owned Trident and Pinnacle projects runs the Klawli river. The gold flakes and nuggets in the vial displayed on the map were collected from that location on the Klawli river. It is this and other geochemical evidence gathered by the PEMC exploration team which leads us to postulate the potential for a gold-enriched copper system nearby on either Trident, Pinnacle, or possibly both projects. To date, visible gold has been observed in outcrops at Trident, placer gold discovered in the nearby Klawli river gravels, as well gold has been detected in drill core from Pinnacle. All three of these known occurrences of gold and their respective locations suggests there may be a shallow buried, large scale, gold-enriched, copper porphyry deposit within our district scale land package," commented Brad Peters, President, CEO and Director of Pacific Empire.

Table 3 - Highlights from Historical Drilling at Trident

About Pinnacle

The Pinnacle project is located 60 km to the west of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Copper-Gold Mine and 30 km to the southeast of NorthWest Copper's Kwanika Copper-Gold Deposit in a proven copper-gold porphyry district. Access to the Pinnacle is by road including a new and expanding network of logging roads and trails throughout the main target areas. This improved access is a significant development and is anticipated to contribute to cost effective drill support and provides additional bedrock exposure.

"Over the past 2 years significant logging operations have developed an extensive road network that now covers the entirety of the southern half of the property providing new outcrop exposure and efficient access. The 2023 forest fires dramatically affected the property resulting in significantly improved access to the property," commented Brad Peters, President, CEO and Director of Pacific Empire.

Qualified Person's Statement

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control program was part of the sampling program at Trident. This program included the systematic submittals of standards and blank samples into the flow of samples produced by the sampling.

Samples were prepared and analyzed at ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Gold is assayed using a 30-gram of -75 micron-size pulp fire assayed and finished by ICP-AES analysis to detect content between 0.01 and 10.0 ppm (Au-ICP21). Copper returning over limit values (>10,000 ppm) was re-assayed with higher detection limits using a 0.4g pulp with Four Acid Digestion and ICP finish to detect content between 0.001 - 50% (Cu-OG62). As well, a 0.5 gram cut from the pulp of each rock sample was dissolved by four acid digestion and analyzed by mass spectrometry for a suite of 48 additional elements (ME-MS61).

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

Forward-Looking Statements

