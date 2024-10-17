Regulatory News:

The Orano group is opening its first 4.0 manufacturing plant in Cherbourg in the department of Manche (Normandy) where its next-generation cask, the TN Eagle, will be assembled. The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Claude Imauven, Chairman of the Orano Board of Directors and Frédéric de Agostini, Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Nuclear Packaging and Services, together with customers, elected officials and economic stakeholders from the region.

The TN Eagle is a packaging model designed for the transportation and dry storage of spent fuel from nuclear power plants (mainly in Europe, the United States and Asia). Featuring an innovative design and modular structure, the cask is 5 meters long, 3 meters in diameter and weighs 150 metric tons, allowing Orano to meet the needs of power plant operators while improving safety and competitiveness. Orano has already received numerous orders for several dozen of TN Eagle casks from French and international customers.

A 4.0 factory with disruptive technology and innovatively designed packaging

Equipped with manufacturing processes featuring disruptive technology compared to market standards, the fully automated TN Eagle Factory can assemble weld-free packages in 15 months, compared to an average of more than 40 months for previous-generation products. With a surface area of 6,600 m², the TN Eagle Factory has a production capacity of up to 30 packages per year. Orano has entrusted construction of the building to Normandy developer SHEMA, and the assembly line to the companies Latesys and Metrasur.

Implementation of these new processes has been made possible thanks to a design that is innovative in itself. With up to ten times fewer parts than similar packaging, zero welding and exceptional modularity, the TN Eagle design optimizes manufacturing while benefiting from greater robustness.

The packaging has obtained transport approval from the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) and the American Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), demonstrating its ability to withstand the highly demanding tests required by the regulations (falls, fire and immersion).

A factory 100% made in France

With the support of the France Relance recovery plan, Orano is investing in this new factory located in the port of Cherbourg, insourcing the manufacturing operations for this next-generation packaging that makes use of cutting-edge and stand-out technologies.

Frédéric de Agostini, Senior Executive Vice President responsible for Nuclear Packaging and Services at Orano, said: "I am proud today to inaugurate our TN Eagle Factory, the result of the commitment of the Orano teams who, in just six years, have designed new packaging and commissioned a factory featuring breakthrough technology compared to existing standards, while contributing to more reliable, safer and more competitive manufacturing. I would like to thank our French and international customers for their trust in us.

Nicolas Maes, CEO of Orano, said: "This project reflects the group's desire to develop innovative solutions, combining Orano's historical expertise in the field of nuclear packaging and cutting-edge technologies. This new industrial facility located in the area of Nord-Cotentin, allows us to maximize our support for the needs of our customers all over the world."

About Orano

As a recognized international leading operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano NPS

With over 60 years experience in nuclear packages, Orano NPS, a subsidiary of the Orano group, provides global logistics solutions to its customers throughout the world, ranging from the design of packages, together with their approval and manufacture, through to nuclear materials transport operations. Orano NPS carries out more than 6,000 transport operations each year worldwide, meeting the highest French and international safety standards.

