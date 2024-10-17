Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 14:42 Uhr
Huawei and Partners Jointly Release the fgOTN White Paper for Electric Power to Promote Next-Generation Electric Power Communication Network Standards

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, during the summit themed "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence", Huawei, together with partners, released the fgOTN White Paper for Electric Power (referred to as the White Paper), aiming to promote the digital and intelligent transformation of the electric power industry.

Nick Liu, Vice President of Enterprise Optical Domain, Huawei, emphasized in his speech that the global electric power industry is undergoing digital and intelligent transformation. As the digital and intelligent infrastructure of electric power, communication networks are the basis and can help to ensure secure, stable, and economical operations of power grids. Electric power communication networks must be highly reliable, evolvable, and efficient to carry existing power production services and future intelligent services. Huawei cooperates with global electric power companies to gain insights into the development trends of electric power services and leverage Huawei's expertise in the optical communications field. Based on the next-generation industry communication network standards, Huawei and partners jointly released the fgOTN White Paper for Electric Power together, aiming to help the electric power industry overcome challenges and accelerate digital and intelligent transformation.

According to the White Paper, the fgOTN technology can be used to implement unified all-optical bearing of power backbone, power transmission and transformation, power distribution, and power transformation campus networks, achieving highly reliable bearing of network services at each layer. As for the architecture, fgOTN provides end-to-end one-hop connection from the power distribution and transformation campus to the backbone network to ensure high service reliability, protect investment, and reduce OPEX.

  • fgOTN, which has high service reliability, will be the network construction standard of power production networks for the next decade. fgOTN, released by ITU-T at the end of 2023, is the latest hard pipe technology. It is the only international standard that carries power production control services in addition to SDH, ensuring high security and reliability of electric power services.
  • fgOTN performance has been verified and applied by benchmark customers. fgOTN has been used by five provincial electric power companies in China to carry key services such as teleprotection.
  • fgOTN supports smooth network expansion and evolution, protecting customer investment. For existing SDH devices, fgOTN supports on-demand smooth reconstruction and evolution on a per-site, per-chain, or per-ring basis.

Huawei has been working in the optical network field for nearly 30 years. Huawei has been working closely with global electric power companies to drive productivity with communications technologies. Huawei works with partners to provide secure, stable, and reliable power communication network solutions for many electric power companies over 70 countries or regions, helping accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation of the electric power industry.

For details about the fgOTN White Paper for Electric Power, please visit:
https://e.huawei.com/en/material/optical/8e117dd97abf4236b4f0e7b0063282ec

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-and-partners-jointly-release-the-fgotn-white-paper-for-electric-power-to-promote-next-generation-electric-power-communication-network-standards-302279286.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
