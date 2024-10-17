Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
15.10.24
20:31 Uhr
15,500 Euro
-0,300
-1,90 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 14:50 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America, Inc.: Congratulations to Five Star Subaru of Grapevine, the 2024 Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc.

Watch video: Congratulations to Five Star Subaru of Grapevine, the 2024 Subaru Love Promise® Retailer of the Year

Since Five Star Subaru opened its doors in 2016, they have been dedicated to making a difference in people's lives, whether that's providing exceptional five-star service or supporting a local charity in need. Their high standards and strong community relationships exemplify what it means to be "More Than a Car Dealer." Through their commitment to customers, the community, and their employees, Five Star Subaru has successfully won the hearts of current and future Subaru owners in the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

Learn more about the Subaru Love Promise at https://www.subaru.com/our-commitment/love-promise.html

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
