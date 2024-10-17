Las Vegas Sands: Workforce Development in Action: Sands Graduates First Corporate Summer Intern Class

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Las Vegas Sands

This summer, Sands launched a summer intern program at its new corporate headquarters in Las Vegas and welcomed a class of 10 interns for the 10-week program.

Students and recent graduates were embedded in corporate business functions, such as design, product management, hardware and client engineering, corporate treasury, compliance, corporate tax, human resources and procurement. They contributed to a variety of projects and received mentoring from Sands Team Members.

"From an intern perspective, our program provided students interested in the hospitality industry with an opportunity to gain firsthand experience in company operations and help them decide if this is the right path for them," Grace Chen, manager of talent acquisition for corporate human resources, said. "From a company perspective, we aim to cultivate future talent for both our company and the industry as whole and view the program as an effective way to build our reputation with people new to the workforce."

The 2024 summer intern class was honored in graduation celebrations on August 15 and 22. Interns reflected on their program experiences and eye-opening views of the hospitality industry's many career opportunities.

MICAH STAR EUBANKS

Recent graduate, Ringling College of Art and Design, Sarasota, Florida

Game Art/Product Design

"One of the biggest takeaways I got from this internship was how important creatives are in almost any industry. In school, it was easy to feel pigeon-holed in my role as an artist, but being here I saw how many of my skills were transferable to different types of design disciplines. It definitely broadened my horizons to the possibilities available to someone with a design background."

CATHERINE CABRERA GARCIA

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Product Management

"This internship has contributed to my professional development in a positive way because I was able to gain working experience and learn how professionals communicate with each other. I also developed amazing professional relationships with Team Members on the product team who helped me throughout the 10 weeks gain a deeper understanding of the work that is done in product management."

XIAOJUN (JUNE) RUAN

Recent graduate, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Hardware Engineering

"One of the key takeaways from this internship was realizing how big the field is and the opportunities available within my major. This experience reinforced the importance of exploring different areas to discover what truly interests me. I learned that the best way to find my path is through hands-on experience.

"This internship has given me a clearer understanding of the working environment. I aspire to become a testing engineer, and the skills I learned during this internship have been valuable. Learning to break down complex projects and understanding the importance of testing has been instrumental in preparing me for my future career."

SANJNA TAILOR

University of California, Los Angeles

Client Engineering

"Sands is an industry leader and a company that was founded and based in my hometown. I think working with Sands is a great opportunity to give back to my community and work in the industry that Las Vegas is known for. This internship has opened me up to a career in software development in an industry I had never considered before! It has given me professional working experience, something that is useful in all industries."

JULIA ZIRINSKY

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Server Engineering

"I have seen firsthand how different teams collaborate in product execution, which has shaped my perception of both the challenges and rewards of a large global company. I spent the summer gaining valuable industry experience, developing my skillsets and connecting with great people. I have gained a clearer vision of my career path, and this experience will support both my immediate and long-term goals."

MICHAEL CHURCH

University of Nevada, Reno

Corporate Treasury

"This experience completely changed my perception of the hospitality and tourism industry - specifically, how finance and general business is conducted behind the scenes in a large global company, particularly how teams coordinate payments and relay financial information over extensive time zone differences. As a result, this internship has certainly given me the tools and foundational knowledge that I know I will rely upon in my future career, while also shaping my desired career path compared to the beginning of the summer when I was feeling unsure."

CHRISTOPHER BATARSEH

Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio

Compliance

"For my favorite aspects of the internship, two things come to mind. First and foremost, interacting and working with my team for the past three months has been a wonderful and amazing experience. Despite my short tenure, I feel like a member of the compliance team. Whether it be working together on projects, learning about compliance, or team meals, compliance has become my second home. Lastly, the work I have done has varied in both its subject areas and tasks. This has allowed me to explore my interests and get an idea of what working in compliance is like."

"My biggest takeaway from the internship is that with the right people, team and attitude, nearly anything can be accomplished. It's impressive how a company can manage such large properties despite the distance between Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas."

WANJIE WU

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Corporate Tax

"Communication is always the key to solving problems. I know that I can apply this skill to anywhere I am going to. This was my first time working in an office environment. This kind of exceptional and invaluable experience will help me in the future. I will join a public accounting firm next year and this experience will give me an idea how a corporation operates."

CLAIRE TING

Cornell University, Ithaca, New York

Human Resources

"My favorite part of the internship would probably be getting to know my colleagues in my department! Everyone is genuinely so kind and supportive. I loved how each day meant I got to learn something new, be it hard skills for the job or general wisdom for a young adult entering the workforce."

"Interning at Sands helped me truly understand the size and scale of what running a large global company was like. Cross-department collaboration is the lynchpin for success, especially when tackling threats or large projects. Furthermore, each department is a team, so teams with strong rapport and interconnected relationships tend to perform better."

CHRISTINA NGUYEN

University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Procurement

"My favorite part of the internship experience was definitely the people I worked with. Being surrounded by such knowledgeable individuals who are passionate about their careers was inspiring. Their mentorship and guidance provided me with a deeper understanding of the hospitality industry and helped me develop skills that will be crucial for my future. As I continue to navigate my next steps, the lessons I learned from my colleagues are something I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

The Sands corporate intern program represents the company's wide-ranging commitment to workforce development initiatives and cultivating interest and skillsets in the hospitality industry. The company has set a goal to contribute $200 million to workforce development by 2025.

In addition to internship programs, Sands' work in hospitality education includes partnerships with higher education institutions, funding for scholarship programs, on-property and industry-supported training opportunities for students and hospitality professionals, and mentorship and instruction from company leaders. At the end of 2023, the company had contributed $181 million toward its 2025 $200 million workforce development ambition.

To learn more about Sands' priority on workforce development and hospitality advancement initiatives, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/content/uploads/2024/06/LVS-ESG-Report-2023.pdf

