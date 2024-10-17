Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Shift5 today announced Colby Proffitt won Startup CMO of the Year as part of the second annual GTM Awards, an industry-wide recognition program celebrating top go-to-market leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and success in sales, marketing, customer success, operations, CEO/founder roles, and investing. Pavilion, the leading private global community for go-to-market (GTM) executives, CEOs, and founders in the B2B tech space, in partnership with TrustRadius, the leading buyer intelligence platform, named award recipients in conjunction with Pavilion's GTM2024 conference.

"It's an honor to be recognized among a group of incredible marketers spearheading GTM innovation," said Colby Proffitt, Vice President of Marketing, Shift5. "It requires relentless commitment to innovation, an integrated team, and consistent execution to drive results and lasting change in marketing practices - we've made great progress and I'm excited about what the future of GTM could look like at Shift5."



The GTM Awards celebrate and honor top go-to-market leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional skills, achievements, and contributions across various sectors within the B2B tech space. Over the past year, Proffitt has driven adoption of an account-based marketing (ABM) strategy aimed to effectively and efficiently influence high-priority accounts, driving a 200% increase in conversion and reducing sales cycles by 21% over the past two quarters.



Winners were determined by the GTM Awards judging panel, comprised of independent industry experts Sam Jacobs, Founder & CEO of Pavilion, Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing & Community of TrustRadius, Jacco van der Koo, Founder of Winning by Design, Sangram Vajre, CEO of GTM Partners, and Debe Rapson, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Women in Revenue.

To learn more, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

About GTM Awards

The GTM Awards is an industry-wide recognition program celebrating top go-to-market leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and success in sales, marketing, customer success, operations, CEO/founder roles, and investing. The program is sponsored by Pavilion and TrustRadius, and aims to inspire professionals, foster a sense of community, and honor exceptional contributions in the dynamic B2B SaaS go-to-market landscape. For more information, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the dual-use, subscription-based observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 to help ensure the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

About Pavilion

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Now, with over 10,000 members in more than 450 cities around the world, Pavilion is a place where CEOs, revenue leaders, and go-to-market teams from the world's fastest growing companies come together to build relationships, learn new skills, forge meaningful connections, and help individuals and organizations thrive. For more information about Pavilion, or to become a member, please visit https://www.joinpavilion.com/.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible buyer intelligence platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226867

SOURCE: Shift5