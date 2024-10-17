The CE Shop LLC: $1,597,069 Donated Over 10 Years to Eliminate Childhood Hunger, The CE Shop Foundation Celebrates Decade Anniversary

Sincere gratitude from The CE Shop Foundation, where ordinary people come together to make an extraordinary impact to hungry community

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / The CE Shop Foundation is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a big thanks to their employees, students, and partners who have helped make a big impact over the years:





Providing more than 1.2M meals

Supporting over 300,000 families of four

The equivalent of over 17,000 yellow school buses of full bellies

While a staggering number of children in Denver receive free or reduced lunches at school, unfortunately, the lunch they receive at school on Friday is often the last meal they eat until they are back at school on Monday morning. With a growing number of immigrants who also need these services, this is a critical effort because Colorado hosts a staggering stat where one in seven children aren't sure where their next meal will come from.

The CE Shop Foundation is proud to be feeding children and families in need and working to resolve and reverse the effects of hunger, which include increased illness, depression and anxiety, as well as behavioral problems.

The CE Shop Foundation supports Food For Thought Denver, a nonprofit that provides a PowerSack filled with food for the weekend to children in need at 75 Denver-area schools. It's important to note that Food For Thought does what they do with zero overhead, and every single dollar collected goes to buying food.

Michael McAllister, Founder of The CE Shop Foundation, stated, "We couldn't have had this incredible impact without our generous students, employees, and partners. The CE Shop Foundation was created to meet the needs of our hungry community 10 years ago, that of feeding young children who would otherwise go without food.?We always knew it was possible, and so we've set our goals even higher for our next decade of impact."

The CE Shop chose to support this cause because, as a leading provider of online professional education, its employees believe that school-aged children should be able to focus on learning rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from. The CE Shop Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The majority of The CE Shop Foundation's donations come from either The CE Shop's employees, who can choose to give through a payroll deduction or its students, who can donate when purchasing real estate education courses during checkout.

Visit this link to watch the Foundation's 10th Anniversary video and see the impact, emotions, and opportunities the community helped create, as well as donate to the fight against childhood hunger.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

