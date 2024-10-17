Skytree Opens Nashville Office to Accelerate Direct Air Capture Adoption Across United States

First American Office Will Expand Global Footprint of Rapidly Growing Carbon Capture Technology

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Skytree, a pioneering Dutch climate tech company specializing in carbon utilization and removal solutions, today announced the opening of its first satellite office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the opening of its new North American HQ in Toronto, Canada. Born out of the European Space Agency, Amsterdam-based Skytree has spent a decade perfecting its direct air capture technology, which has achieved the highest level of technology readiness, TRL 9, and is already in use across Europe. Building on this success, the company is bringing its leading technology to North America.

Skytree Product Line

The Nashville office will serve as a hub to connect with American customers and expand adoption of Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology within the United States. Skytree has already established a presence in North America and has announced partnerships with Deep Sky and Fieldless Farms, among others that have yet to be announced.

"Nashville was chosen due to its thriving technology and business environment, diverse talent pool, and central location," said Camille Hanna, Business Development Director for North America at Skytree. "Nashville is an emerging innovation hub for climate technology and is in close proximity to Scanfil, our manufacturing partner in Atlanta. It will serve as our homebase as we deploy mission-critical DAC technology across the United States and we are thrilled to add to this dynamic, growing ecosystem."

"Adding Skytree to Middle Tennessee's dynamic business community reinforces our region's status as a national epicenter for international companies. The Nashville area's diversified economy and skilled workforce makes it an ideal home for Skytree as they expand their innovative carbon capture technology across the U.S. We're thrilled to welcome them and look forward to their contributions to our vibrant business ecosystem," said Malick Gaye, Director of Communications at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

"The United States continues to demonstrate growing demand for proven, cost-effective, scalable DAC technology driven by the needs of industry and with the backing of the U.S. government," said Rob van Straten, CEO of Skytree. "The opening of our two North American locations together represent a significant milestone for scaling DAC technology globally, as Skytree is among only a few companies in the world with DAC units already operating successfully in the field. We are eager to offer industry partners a viable, economical pathway to turn atmospheric CO2 into valuable inputs - or to store it safely and indefinitely underground."

About Skytree

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Skytree harnesses CO2 from ambient air through the power of direct air capture technology (DAC). By providing local, onsite CO2 generation across multiple markets, including indoor farming, greenhouses, e-fuels, mineralization as well as permanent underground storage, Skytree enables a transition away from fossil fuel-based industrial processes and avoids transport to where the CO2 is needed. The scalable technology can be set up quickly at any location and scaled to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Through Skytree's unique Uptime Assurance services, all DAC systems are monitored and measured to enable uninterrupted operations and provide valuable insights. Skytree's Stratus DAC units are field upgradable to newer generations of capture materials, continuously decreasing energy consumption while increasing the unit capacity. For more information, visit skytree.eu.

Contact Information

Aaron Endre

skytree@endrecommunications.com

SOURCE: Skytree

View the original press release on newswire.com.