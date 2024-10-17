Boulder's Moxie Sozo Expands Offering to Clients With Two Key Hires

Branding Powerhouse Adds VP and Group Creative Director to Drive Campaign Development and Sales Growth for Clients

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Expanding its service offerings for clients to campaign development, Moxie Sozo hired Rob Hofferman as VP Managing Director. This key addition follows the hiring of Group Creative Director Anne Vaschetto.

Rob Hofferman Headshot

Rob Hofferman joins the branding agency Moxie Sozo to increase campaign capabilities.

For 25 years, Moxie Sozo has created award-winning iconic identity and packaging for brands like Organic Valley, TaylorMade Golf, and Sam Adams. Guided by the belief that every great design tells a compelling story, their work has created true connections between clients' brands and their consumers. This has given them a strong foundation in brand strategy, identity, packaging, and websites, setting them up for success.

In the spirit of building brands that connect with consumers beyond the shelf, Moxie Sozo is extending its offerings into advertising campaign strategy and communications. "Rob Hofferman's experience positions us to drive awareness for our clients' brands with the extension to more expansive consumer campaigns," said Derek Springston, CEO at Moxie Sozo. "Rob will lead the team to build powerful relationships with our clients and drive and sustain sales growth. Because in the end, people don't just buy brands, they buy into brands. Brands they connect with on not just a rational level, but more importantly, an emotional level."

Hiring Anne Vaschetto in June enhanced Moxie Sozo's creative capability to build on the excellent work of the current team and world-class strategy and execution of existing and new clients.

These two key hires of industry leaders reflect the partners' belief in the Moxie Sozo business and its potential over the coming years.

About Moxie Sozo:

Moxie Sozo is a Boulder, Colorado-based creative agency with 25 years of specializing in branding, design, and go-to-market strategies. Renowned for its visually innovative and award-winning work, the agency partners with clients across various industries, including Boston Beer Company, Conagra Brands, Danone, Gimme Beauty, Organic Valley, and TaylorMade Golf. Moxie Sozo is building a comprehensive approach to combine market insights, creative strategy, and consumer-driven design to help brands thrive in competitive markets.

For more information about Moxie Sozo and its services, visit www.moxiesozo.com.

About Rob Hofferman:

Hofferman's account management career spans industries like consumer electronics, beverages, CPG, and Agriculture in which he's won multiple awards such as Lions, Effies and Addys. Starting his career in New York City at agencies at KoreyKay, BBDO and GREY on accounts that ranged from the MTA to Pepsi and Canon, Hofferman and his family moved to Boulder in 2010. There, he co-founded the agency Grenadier (SunnyD, Winter Park Ski Resort, Suerte Tequila), then went to CP+B (Kraft, Lays and Hersheys), on to Human Design (Land O'Lakes, Purina, JanSport) and now Moxie Sozo.

About Anne Vaschetto:

Vaschetto's career spans top-tier global design agencies and pivotal in-house roles. Her past work includes innovative creative strategies for multiple brands within the Procter & Gamble, Kraft Foods, Constellation Brands, Nestlé, and Clif Bar & Company portfolios. Her experience covers every facet of brand building from initial positioning to ongoing campaigns, making her a versatile force in the industry and as Moxie Sozo's Group Creative Director.

