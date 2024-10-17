The Biltmore Los Angeles: Melissa Godinez Named Executive Chef at the Historic Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / The Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Godinez as its new Executive Chef. Bringing over a decade of experience in hospitality, Godinez will oversee all food and beverage operations, including the hotel's 70,000 square feet of banquet space and its renowned dining outlets.





Chef Melissa Godinez





In her new role, Chef Godinez will focus on crafting new menus and driving innovative culinary experiences in both large-scale events and restaurant offerings. Her leadership and creativity will be key in elevating the dining experience at the Biltmore as it celebrates 101 years.

"I'm honored to take on the role of Executive Chef at such a historic property," said Melissa Godinez. "This is a pivotal time for the Biltmore, and I look forward to working with my team to bring fresh, modern culinary experiences to our guests and revitalize the hotel's position as a celebrated dining destination in Los Angeles."

Previously, Godinez served as Executive Sous Chef at the Intercontinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Her leadership earned her the title of "Leader of the Quarter 2024." Known for her ability to produce unique culinary combinations, drive results and foster a positive kitchen environment, Godinez also contributed to menu innovation and labor management across multiple outlets.

"Melissa's experience, passion, and creative vision make her an ideal leader for our culinary team," said Jimmy Wu, Interim General Manager of The Biltmore Hotel. "Her contributions will be vital as we continue to elevate our food and beverage program."

As the Biltmore continues its revitalization, Chef Godinez's leadership marks an exciting new era for the hotel's culinary offerings.

About The Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles

The Biltmore Los Angeles, having recently added the 'Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument' accolade to its mantle, is the grand dame of downtown LA. The beaux-arts institution has impressed guests and locals since the glory days of Old Hollywood, entertaining a galaxy of stars, dignitaries, and presidents from around the world. And with the booming arts and cultural scene of downtown Los Angeles just outside, guests can easily explore and discover the true spirit of Tinseltown. The historic hotel has a variety of restaurants and bars that celebrate tradition, flavor, and sophistication. For more information, please visit the hotel website.

Contact Information

Christine Han

Regional Marketing Manager, US MHR

chrisitne.han@millenniumhotels.com

Mariel Cabada

Marketing Manager, Biltmore Los Angeles

mariel.cabada@millenniumhotels.com

213-612-1603

SOURCE: Biltmore Los Angeles

