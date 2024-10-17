Swann Security Unveils World's First AI Smart Doorbell With Introduction of SwannShield Voice Assistant for SwannBuddy4K & EVO

With AI-Driven Scenario Management, the SwannShield Voice Assistant is Set to Revolutionize Smart Security, Starting With the SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, has today announced the general availability of SwannShield - the world's first AI-powered home security voice assistant. Compatible with Swann Security's industry-leading SwannBuddy4K and EVO Video Doorbells, SwannShield engages with visitors in real-time across different scenarios from package deliveries and identifying guests to deterring potential criminals.

SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell: The Ultimate Companion for Your Front Door Security

SwannShield, the world's first AI-powered home security voice assistant that talks with visitors for you, is compatible with Swann Security's industry-leading SwannBuddy4K and EVO Video Doorbells.

SwannShielduses the latest adaptive generative AI technology and user inputs to respond to visitors with natural, realistic, human-like interactions that are live and not pre-recorded when they press the doorbell. When activated, homeowners can benefit from the first smart doorbell complete with an AI voice assistant that can speak to visitors or intruders on their behalf with a realistic voice in an American accent - even when they are not present.

It's easy to personalize SwannShield via the settings in the app, including activating it at the times you need it most using night and/or away "modes," telling it the address of your home, sharing the names of residents, and providing instructions for where deliveries should be placed. Users can also set the demeanor of responses, choosing between polite, disinterested or aggressive to adequately deal with the type and nature of visitors to their home.

SwannShield has security and privacy built-in and can effectively manage conversational exchanges across various scenarios. Its response accuracy and resilience safeguards against unanticipated interactions and adversarial requests. It is optimized to facilitate easy updates and future scalability via the cloud, like refining the Assistant's personality and allows for users to personalize settings in the Swann Security app. Users can also access transcripts of every conversation in the app to see if there are any security irregularities or concerns.

"Through thoughtful design and careful consideration of user feedback, we are delivering an AI-driven voice assistant that seamlessly integrates into users' lives while providing enhanced protection and peace of mind. Representing an exciting step forward in the democratization of AI for everyday consumers, the SwannShield Voice Assistant sets a new benchmark for intelligent home protection and reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction," said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann.

SwannShield is available free of charge within the Swann Security App and can be used in conjunction with the SwannBuddy4K and EVO Video Doorbells via an over-the-air (OTA) download of the latest firmware. SwannShield will become compatible with more Swann products in the months ahead.

To learn more about SwannShield, head to https://us.swann.com/swifi-4kbuddy.

About Swann

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 35 years, since starting in Melbourne, Australia, in 1987. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive, and best-value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them.

With offices in the USA, Canada, U.K., Australia, China, and Hong Kong and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowes Home Improvement, Menards, Costco Wholesale, Amazon, Currys, Screwfix, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro, and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people, and making every home and business a safe place. Follow Swann via social media to stay up to date: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

