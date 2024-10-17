Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Labor Smart, Inc. Announces New Manufacturing and Distribution Relationships; Q4 Earnings Expected to Surpass Expectations

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC), a leading company specializing in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution, is excited to announce new manufacturing and distribution partnerships that are projected to significantly impact the company's Q4 earnings, exceeding initial expectations.

Through the equity acquisition by Labor Smart of the brand creation company, LTNC is pleased to announce the commencement of production on one of the new brands, with favorable terms secured for the completion of 380,000 cases of the product by the end of October. This product is set for immediate distribution into undisclosed markets, which will be revealed in late November. The first production run is expected to generate over $5 million in top-line revenue, with an estimated gross profit margin that exceeds 150%. The entirety of this first production run has been pre-sold to strategic partners, whose identities will not be disclosed until late November. Labor Smart, Inc. owns 25% (up to 35% based on milestones) of the company responsible for this exciting opportunity, and additional updates regarding other brands involved in this project are forthcoming.

A second production run for an additional 380,000 cases is scheduled for mid-November, with the majority of product expected to be sold by year's end. The total revenue from the first two production runs and sale of product is estimated to exceed $10 million.

Co-CEO Tom Zarro expressed his enthusiasm for the company's progress: "This is just the beginning of some very exciting news for our LTNC shareholders. These new partnerships and production capabilities are setting the stage for long-term growth and success."

Co-CEO Brad Wyatt echoed Zarro's sentiments, adding: "Our focus on strategic partnerships and innovative solutions continues to drive our success, and we're thrilled to share this progress with our investors and partners."

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. is a leading company specializing in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. Trading on the OTC markets under the ticker symbol LTNC, the company operates through several subsidiaries, including Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Beverages LLC, and Elevate Health & Wellness Nutraceuticals.

For more information, please visit www.lockdin.com.

Contact Information:

Labor Smart, Inc.
125 S. King Street, Suite 2A #2922
Jackson, WY 83001-2922
United States

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements relate to financial performance, revenue growth, and business opportunities. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks described in filings with OTC Markets.

Contact Information

shannon murray
Director of Admin
shannon@lockdin.com
2079444612

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
