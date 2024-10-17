StreamNative becomes the first partner, adding an Apache Flink® integration with VERA engine directly into their core product.

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink®, today announced the launch of its "Powered By Ververica" program, aimed at expanding the reach of advanced stream processing technology by providing access to the cutting-edge VERA engine to leading partners. StreamNative, the cloud-native data streaming company founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, joins as the first partner in this initiative.

The "Powered By Ververica" program is designed to empower partners with the most advanced stream processing capabilities, enabling them to deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency to their customers. Through this partnership, StreamNative will offer a managed Apache Flink product powered by Ververica's proprietary VERA engine to its cloud customers. This collaboration unites two industry-leading technologies to provide a seamless, powerful, and efficient stream processing solution.

Accelerating Innovation Across Industries

By integrating Flink's advanced stream processing capabilities with StreamNative's 100% Kafka-compatible, Pulsar-based Ursa engine; the partnership aims to deliver significant value to customers in verticals such as financial services, automotive, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Organizations can now build real-time applications like fraud detection systems, autonomous vehicle data processing, and predictive maintenance solutions with greater ease and at a lower total cost of ownership.

"Our mission with the 'Powered By Ververica' program is to put state-of-the-art stream processing technology at the reach of the companies that lead the data revolution," said Alexander Walden, CEO at Ververica. "We are excited to have StreamNative as our first partner. Together, we're helping companies to unleash superior value, performance and scalability than possible with purely open-source projects, driving innovation and efficiency across various industries."

Expanding VERA's Reach to Industry Leaders

Vladimir Jandreski, Chief Product Officer at Ververica, emphasized the significance of this first partnership. "We're excited to bring the full power of our VERA engine to the forefront with the launch of our 'Powered By Ververica' program," Jandreski shared. "This marks a pivotal step in our product evolution, designed to deliver best-in-class performance for data-driven organizations. By teaming up with StreamNative, we're simplifying access to cutting-edge stream processing technology, empowering businesses to drive innovation and boost operational efficiency."

Seamless Integration for StreamNative Users

A key advantage of this partnership is the effortless access to real-time stream processing capabilities directly within the StreamNative Cloud platform. Customers can now incorporate the power of Apache Flink and the even higher-performance VERA engine into their workflows with just a few clicks. This streamlined integration makes it easier and faster than ever for organizations to leverage advanced stream processing, enabling them to accelerate innovation and derive value from their data more efficiently.

The partnership addresses common challenges organizations face when deploying stream processing solutions in the cloud, particularly concerning total cost of ownership and system unpredictability. By offering a fully managed, integrated solution, Ververica and StreamNative help organizations avoid unexpected costs and performance issues, ensuring optimal system functionality without surprises.

"Apache Pulsar provides the fundamental real-time data serving and storage capabilities, while Apache Flink offers critical computing power for both streaming and batch use cases," said Sijie Guo, CEO and co-founder of StreamNative. "Through our collaboration with Ververica, we're simplifying the implementation of stream processing with two powerful engines StreamNative's Ursa and Ververica's VERA, making it more accessible, affordable, and reliable for organizations of all sizes."

The Ververica Streaming Data Platform will be seamlessly available as a core functionality within StreamNative Cloud, powered by the VERA engine and supported by Flink experts at Ververica. Core features include the ability to run Flink SQL queries, the ability to deploy Flink jobs, and platform management capabilities via Command Line Interface and APIs.

About Ververica

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink®, empowers businesses with high-performance data streaming and processing solutions. Streamlining operations, developer efficiency, and enabling customers to solve real-time use cases reliably and securely. Ververica's advanced Streaming Data Platform, powered by its cloud native VERA engine, revolutionizes Apache Flink®, making it easy for organizations to harness data insights at scale. With Ververica, customers can meet any business SLA, leveraging advanced data streaming and processing capabilities in real-time or on the lakehouse. Ververica enables businesses to connect, process, govern, and analyze data, across infinite use cases, with flexible deployment options, including public cloud, private cloud, or on-premise environments. Discover more at ververica.com

Apache®, Apache Flink®, and Apache Pulsar are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017512428/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sarah Evans

Sevans PR

sarah@sevanspr.com