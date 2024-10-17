Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Introducing QCY H3 Pro: High-Fidelity Sound and Upgraded 50dB Noise Cancellation

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a leading brand in innovative audio solutions, is expanding its noise-canceling over-ear headphone lineup with the introduction of the H3 Pro. Equipped with dual-chip technology, and LDAC audio coding, the H3 Pro delivers lossless sound quality that has earned it both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications. Priced at just $59.99 per pair, the H3 Pro offers premium features at an accessible price.

H3 Pro Wireless Headphones with Adaptive ANC

Mute the Noise with up to 50 dB ANC,

The upgraded hybrid noise-canceling technology delivers an impressive noise reduction of up to 50 dB. Tailored modes like Indoor, Commute, Crowd, Wind Noise Reduction, and Transparency Mode are designed to block out the most disruptive sounds in various environments. With three AI-powered noise-canceling microphones, the headphones enhance voice pickup, so your voice comes through crystal clear on the other end during a call, even in noisy surroundings.


Adaptive Noise Cancelling to Adapt to Your Ears

The H3 Pro's adaptive noise-canceling technology intelligently detects external sounds and sound leakage, automatically adjusting noise reduction levels and EQ settings for optimal performance. This feature not only enhances noise cancellation but also balances the sound between both ears, reducing the sensation of pressure and offering a more comfortable listening experience compared to traditional noise-canceling headsets.

Dual-Chip Driven Superior Sound

The QCY H3 Pro supports the LDAC high-resolution codec, ensuring detailed and texture sound and earning both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications. Its dual-chip system, featuring a primary chip and an amplifier chip, enhances bass response for a more powerful audio experience. Equipped with 40mm drivers and titanium film diaphragms, the H3 Pro delivers a balanced sound profile. From warm, accurate bass to crisp, clean highs, every beat and layer is rendered with exceptional clarity.

More Features

  • Long-Lasting 55 Hours Playback
  • Get 5 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.
  • 60 Ultra-low latency gaming mode
  • Wired & Wireless Compatible
  • Dual connection supported

Availability

The QCY H3 Pro was officially launched in mid October on the QCY website, Amazon, and AliExpress, available in Purple, Black, and White.

About QCY

QCY was born on a mission to make quality audio solutions accessible to everyone. Founded by tech-savvy audio enthusiasts and engineers, we've grown into one of the largest manufacturers of Bluetooth headphones. We're driven by innovation-constantly investing in product development, adopting eco-friendly materials, and refining our production and supply chains to deliver budget-friendly yet advanced products to people worldwide. Learn more at qcy.com

PR Contact

Tracy, Senior PR Manager, QCY
pr@qcyearphone.com
Rice, Marketing Director, QCY
Rice@qcyearphone.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529750/H3_PRO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415696/QCY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-qcy-h3-pro-high-fidelity-sound-and-upgraded-50db-noise-cancellation-302278795.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.