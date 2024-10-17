Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarifai Joins Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program to Support AI and Computer Vision Solutions

Clarifai Becomes Silver Partner to Support Joint Customers in Building and Deploying AI Applications

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a global leader in AI orchestration and development, and pioneer of the full-stack computer vision platform, today announced its status as a Silver Partner in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program. By joining this program, Clarifai will deliver leading AI development, computer vision, and generative AI solutions on HPE hardware to help customers deploy powerful AI models at scale.


"We're proud to be recognized for our expertise and look forward to working with HPE to help companies streamline their AI operations and reduce time-to-market while lowering costs," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., CEO of Clarifai. "Getting value out of AI is a top priority and many companies are struggling to do so right now. With HPE's advanced computing and storage solutions and Clarifai's world-class AI capabilities, companies can now accelerate adoption and scale AI models with superior performance and security."

Clarifai is widely recognized for its ability to help organizations extract value from unstructured data, such as images and video. Clarifai was also named a leader and received the top score in the Current Offering category in The Forrester Wave: Computer Vision Tools, Q1 2024. The models are designed to detect defects, anomalies, and quality issues in images, video streams, and sensor data across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and retail.

By joining forces with HPE, Clarifai is well-positioned to accelerate the adoption of AI across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and retail. In the manufacturing and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, for example, Clarifai is improving quality assurance and predictive maintenance. One customer saw a 90% increase in defect detection rates and achieved 98% accuracy in specialized parts labeling using Clarifai's visual inspection tools, significantly reducing costs associated with manual inspections.

The platform offers real-time performance on edge devices and can be deployed in cloud or on-premises environments. With support for a wide range of devices, from low-power cellphones to high-performance servers, Clarifai allows businesses to scale their computer vision operations seamlessly. Domain experts can evaluate model performance and retrain or fine-tune it with new data to improve accuracy and adapt to changing processes or specifications.

To learn more about how companies are building AI faster with Clarifai, visit clarifai.com.

About Clarifai
Clarifai is a leader in AI orchestration and development, helping organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI orchestration platform leverages today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), data labeling, inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com.

For more information or media requests, contact: pr@clarifai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837665/Clarifai_Logo_FC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarifai-joins-hewlett-packard-enterprise-hpe-technology-partner-program-to-support-ai-and-computer-vision-solutions-302278208.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
