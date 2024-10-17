Former Tableau CMO joins Contentful to lead new wave of content marketing innovation in the age of AI

Contentful, a leading composable content platform trusted by more than 4,200 customers, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth Maxson as Chief Marketing Officer. Maxson joins as Contentful drives an industry shift from legacy monolithic content platforms to flexible, fully composable solutions with built-in AI-powered personalization capabilities that deliver scalable content for leading brands. As marketers face increased pressure to differentiate and drive value, Maxson's extensive expertise in modern marketing technologies and techniques will help Contentful's customers navigate the rapidly shifting content marketing space and the growing impact of AI.

"The role of marketers and importance of digital experiences has never been more consequential," said Karthik Rau, CEO of Contentful. "As Contentful and our customers continue to push the boundaries of hyper-personalized digital experiences, we believe Elizabeth's robust knowledge of the marketplace, deep understanding of customer pain points, and global leadership experience are exactly what we need to propel our next phase of growth. We're thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Maxson brings nearly two decades of integrated marketing leadership. Most recently, she led global go-to-market strategy and end-to-end marketing initiatives as CMO for Tableau, a Salesforce company and leading data visualization business. With nuanced knowledge of marketing technology tools and a clear perspective on how customers use them, Maxson is well-positioned to drive the Contentful brand, create meaningful differentiation in the marketplace, and help shape new offerings tailor-made to solve challenges prevalent across so many customer marketing organizations.

"As AI transforms the marketing landscape, it is essential for brands to truly understand their customers and harness the right tools to deliver exceptional value," said Maxson. "I'm excited to join Contentful where I can help empower marketing teams to efficiently create engaging, personalized digital experiences that resonate with their audiences."

Maxson's appointment further fuels Contentful's momentum in the marketplace following the appointment of CEO Karthik Rau earlier this year; the introduction of Contentful Studio, a drag-and-drop experience-building product for non-technical users; and its recent acquisition of Ninetailed, an AI-driven personalization and experimentation platform. With the company's modern, composable platform tailored to technical users, and its low-code experience-building and personalization products for marketing teams, Contentful is the solution of choice for nearly 30% of Fortune 500 companies.

