Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 15:12 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alif Semiconductor will integrate ExecuTorch to significantly expand embedded capabilities of Endpoint-AI applications

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alif Semiconductor, the leading supplier of scalable, power efficient microcontroller solutions with integrated AI acceleration, today announced it will support the ExecuTorch framework that was recently introduced by PyTorch. ExecuTorch enables on-device inference capabilities across mobile and edge devices and will provide users of Alif's Ensemble® and Balletto devices with an even more seamless path to design, optimize, train, and deploy machine learning models directly on endpoint devices. The integration will allow data and decisions to be processed immediately on-device, which enables privacy-aware personalization, reduces power consumption, and significantly increases the flexibility of on-device AI use-cases.

Alif Semiconductor will integrate ExecuTorch to significantly expand embedded capabilities of Endpoint-AI applications

"Since we launched our Ensemble family of AI-Enabled MCUs into the market three years ago, we have seen a tremendous level of interest in transitioning machine learning closer to the source of the data," commented Reza Kazerounian, president and co-founder at Alif Semiconductor. "ExecuTorch will significantly broaden the use cases that can be realized by this transition, and Alif is very excited to collaborate with PyTorch on bringing this to microcontroller devices."

Alif is also collaborating with Arm on bringing support for hardware acceleration of transformer-based models for the first time to microcontroller devices, which will enable a frictionless path for language models and other advanced use-cases to be deployed to edge devices using ExecuTorch.

The AI-enabled Ensemble MCUs and fusion processors from Alif Semiconductor are fully mass production qualified. To request evaluation boards or device samples, please contact Alif Semiconductor.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533622/ALIF_Semiconductor_Executorch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alif-semiconductor-will-integrate-executorch-to-significantly-expand-embedded-capabilities-of-endpoint-ai-applications-302279326.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.