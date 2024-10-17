Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to report the creation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Deep Hydrogen Corp.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals, states, "Hydrogen exploration aligns with our company's goal of helping to create a sustainable future. These goals, paired with our advanced GeoDL suite of augmented exploration tools will guide our evaluation of natural hydrogen targets across Ontario and Quebec."

The Company has teamed up with Enki GeoSolutions in Quebec to help identify prospective targets. Stephan Séjourné, P.Geo., is an experienced exploration geologist and independent consultant with a background in petroleum exploration. Established in Montreal, he founded Enki GeoSolutions in 2017 to apply his experience to other energy sources, particularly natural hydrogen. In collaboration with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS-ETE, Quebec City), Mr. Séjourné has recently authored and co-authored a series of research reports on the potential for natural hydrogen in Quebec, prepared for and funded by the Quebec government.

The Company develops a suite of Artificial Intelligence exploration tools under the GeoDL banner. GeoDL learns from using multiple layers of merged data to see combinations and patterns not readily available to the human eye. The primary layers are derived from structural, geophysical, geochemical, geographical and satellite images.

