New "out-of-the-box" RPA, IDP, and AI capabilities enable businesses to build best-of-breed, blended or fully Camunda-powered end-to-end process orchestration and automation solutions

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration, has announced new "out-of-the-box" automation capabilities to help organizations save time and money by removing automation silos. The addition of Camunda RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and Camunda IDP (Intelligent Document Processing) alongside new AI features makes it easier for organizations to build and scale automations, powered by best-in-class process orchestration.

"Our new AI and automation capabilities are an important step in Camunda's evolution to become the leading process orchestration AND automation platform," commented Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-Founder, Camunda. "As organizations of all sizes and industries adopt AI and automate at scale, they must integrate all of their components in a coherent, orchestrated fashion in order to truly realize value from their investments, or simply to remain competitive. We are committed to helping companies, with and through AI, automate better business outcomes today and in the future, by providing a flexible, composable, intelligent platform for end-to-end process orchestration and automation, no matter how technologies evolve."

Many organizations have implemented task-oriented point solutions, creating a chaotic, siloed landscape. This prevents organizations from gaining full value from automation and limits their ability to be efficient and adapt to changes quickly. Camunda continues to be laser-focused on end-to-end process orchestration and the new automation capabilities will give customers the flexibility to build a comprehensive, composable architecture for their specific automation needs be it a best-of-breed, blended, or fully Camunda-powered end-to-end automation solution.

Camunda RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Transform isolated task automation into comprehensive end-to-end process orchestration by embedding RPA directly into a workflow. Camunda's composable architecture seamlessly integrates both existing and newly developed bots within its RPA services, all within the same platform.

Camunda IDP (Intelligent Document Processing) - Replicate human work using AI and ML to classify, extract, and process information from documents, minimizing errors and saving valuable time. Organizations can easily integrate IDP into their processes to gain full visibility into their end-to-end business processes.

In addition to the new task-based automation components, Camunda is also introducing new integrations and AI capabilities:

Camunda SAP Integration -Simplify SAP transformations and increase business agility with Camunda's end-to-end process orchestration and open, composable architecture, which flexibly integrates both SAP and non-SAP systems. Organizations can seamlessly orchestrate SAP across people, systems, and devices, enabling them to increase agility, accelerate development, and reduce SAP S/4HANA migration risk.

Camunda Co-Pilot Boost IT and business user productivity with a common modeling language supported by Camunda Modeler's new AI-powered Co-Pilot and assistants. With Modeler suggestions, organizations can unlock faster and more efficient end-to-end process modeling.

These capabilities are the first of several new solutions Camunda will release over the coming months. iPaaS Integration Flow, Low-code, Intelligent Execution, and Optimization components are on the roadmap to empower organizations to orchestrate and automate their processes in a composable manner.

"An advantage of our composable architecture is that enterprises can operationalize AI in an easy way to leverage its potential and promises," said Daniel Meyer, CTO, Camunda. "AI agents are already fulfilling tasks within automated processes. Process orchestration enables seamless integration, management, and monitoring of AI capabilities. In the near future, agentic AI systems, operating as autonomous systems, pursuing more complex goals with limited or no human intervention, will be part of end-to-end automation as well, and will be implemented in a similar way as AI agents are today."

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity and increase efficiency. A common visual language enables seamless collaboration between business and IT teams to design, automate, and improve end-to-end processes with the required speed, scale, and resilience to remain competitive. Hundreds of enterprises such as Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone orchestrate business-critical processes with Camunda to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

