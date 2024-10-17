Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces SNOM as Official Event Sponsor for NetSapiens User Group Meeting

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, is excited to announce SNOM, a global innovator in professional and enterprise-grade VoIP solutions, as the official event sponsor for the upcoming NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting (UGM) 2024. The event will take place from October 21st to 24th in Nashville, TN.

The Crexendo NetSapiens UGM is an annual gathering of service providers, partners, and vendors from around the globe who leverage the NetSapiens platform to deliver the best in UCaaS and AI driven cloud communications solutions. This year's meeting will showcase the platform's latest innovations, and offer an exclusive opportunity to collaborate and engage in product strategy discussions, technical deep dives, and peer networking. The NetSapiens Platform now supports over 5 million end users and was recently proclaimed the fastest growing UCaaS platform in North America by Frost & Sullivan.

"We are thrilled to have SNOM as a key sponsor for this year's UGM," said Jeff Korn, CEO & Chairman of Crexendo. "Their reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable, and scalable VoIP solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional cloud communications services. Having SNOM on board adds tremendous value to our event and our ecosystem of partners."

Crexendo currently supports 11 SNOM devices working seamlessly with the NetSapiens platform, ensuring compatibility and performance for service providers using SNOM's reliable, enterprise-grade VoIP solutions. In the next platform release, Crexendo will further expand support to include SNOM's D140, D150, D812, and D815 devices - offering even more options for service providers to enhance their communication offerings.

As an event sponsor, SNOM will be directly involved in presenting their latest innovations and demonstrating how their VoIP solutions integrate with the NetSapiens platform. Their contributions to the event will provide attendees with critical insights into how top-tier hardware solutions support advanced unified communications environments.

"SNOM is excited to partner with Crexendo at the NetSapiens Platform UGM 2024," said Marc Magliano, VP Sales Channel Business at SNOM. "We've been committed to delivering cutting-edge VoIP solutions for decades, and our collaboration with Crexendo allows us to showcase how our products enhance the user experience across the NetSapiens platform. This sponsorship underscores our shared dedication to innovation, quality, and enabling service providers to offer more competitive solutions to their customers."

Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform UGM 2024 is expected to be the largest and most impactful yet, bringing together leaders from across the industry to explore the future of cloud communications. With SNOM's active involvement as Event sponsor, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest VoIP solutions that enhance the capabilities of the NetSapiens platform.

