DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Takes Diamond Loyalty Program to the Next Level With Perks for the Full Wedding Party

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is taking its wildly successful Diamond Loyalty program to the next level with exclusive benefits now available to the full wedding party, beyond just the bride. For the first time, tailored offers are available to all as well as the opportunity to unlock rewards and gifts faster than ever including a free honeymoon or getaway.

What's New With Diamond Loyalty?

Exclusive Diamond offers: David's is elevating the Diamond experience by introducing even more exclusive offers designed to cater to every member of the wedding party and beyond. All members now receive: Free shipping on all orders $50+ 15% off your first order at DavidsBridal.com 10% off The 8 Dress Edit Little White Dress Collection, an expanded and specially curated assortment of every pre- and post-party look a bride needs 10% off bridesmaid dresses 10% off occasion dresses, including wedding guest dresses 10% off mother of the bride dresses 10% off flower girl dresses 10% off all shoes, accessories and veils 10% off all bridal, occasion and prom dress alterations Bridesmaid hem packages starting at $35

New Ways to Be Rewarded: Diamond offers personalized rewards to elevate the experience at every membership level. It's also the industry's only loyalty program giving brides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly and much more. As part of the launch, all members of the wedding party now have access to two new reward tiers with lower threshold levels to earn free gifts and perks when reaching 1,000 and 2,999 points:

Welcome Rewards (0-999 Points)

New Glow Rewards (1,000-1,999 Points)

New Glitter Rewards (2,000-2,999 Points)

Shimmer Rewards (3,000-3,999 Points)

Shine Rewards (4,000-4,999 Points)

Sparkle Rewards (5,000+ Points): FREE honeymoon, adventure, or getaway for two!

Get Diamond Gorgeous Sweepstakes: To celebrate the launch, David's is hosting a limited time sweepstakes offering members and their wedding party a chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree. To enter for a chance to win, members simply need to log into their Diamond account between October 17th and November 14th.

"We know a third of bridesmaids are engaged brides and almost half of brides are also bridesmaids. Diamond exclusive offers should be for everyone," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology and Finance at David's Bridal. "Our mission is to not only delight her at every step of her journey to the aisle and beyond, but to also make the experience as fun, easy and special as possible. Diamond continues to explode with popularity, with more than 1,000 members qualifying for free honeymoons, so continuing to expand and take things to a new level was an easy decision for us. Our brides no longer need to 'pay it forward' to everyone she loves, as the entire party can take advantage of amazing perks for unforgettable moments with rewards that can be earned faster than ever before."

With almost three million members, Diamond Loyalty is the industry's only loyalty program offering the best perks and deals, allowing members to save every time they shop by signing up for free and earning 1 point for every $1 spent. The crowdsourcing model of the program is unique to David's Bridal - they are walking her through every step of this journey and so is everyone making purchases as part of her big day.

Diamond members also immediately earn 100 points when joining Pearl by David's, the company's industry-leading event planning platform and national vendor marketplace designed that beautifully pairs brides with perfect vendor partners and a seamless experience.

For more information about Diamond and its exciting features, visit davidsbridal.com/loyalty or inquire in a David's Bridal store.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions which serve her including Pearl by David's, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David's also launched the industry's only loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon.

With more than 190 stores located across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

