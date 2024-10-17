American Marketing Association Chicago: Christine Buck Awarded AMA Chicago's 2024 'Marketer of the Year'

Buck Honored for Leadership in Marketing, Branding and Communications

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the largest chapter in AMA's North American network, announces that Christine Buck has been named its 2024 "Marketer of the Year." Buck is Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), a non-profit organization that promotes the use of information technology and management systems in healthcare.?She was honored during an award ceremony at the AMA Chicago CMO Forum on Oct. 15. The annual award, now in its third year, recognizes an outstanding marketer in the Chicagoland area who has made notable contributions to the field.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named 'Marketer of the Year,' and to be recognized by such an impactful organization as AMA Chicago," says Buck. "Being part of the Chicago marketing landscape is deeply fulfilling, and I am grateful to work among so many talented peers."

At HIMSS, Buck leads planning and development of global marketing strategy across all products, channels, and regions. She directs a team that plays a critical role in the organization's growth and revenue generation through product marketing, brand management, market research, corporate communications, and advertising. In collaboration with other senior leaders across multiple groups, Buck works to build a strong, company-wide marketing philosophy characterized by agile decision-making and a focus on innovation, experimentation, data-driven accountability, and diversity of thinking. She has close to three decades of B2B sales and marketing expertise, and has led global teams across brand management, creative, product marketing, research, pricing, and analyst relations for leading firms such as Hootsuite, Morningstar, Huron Consulting, Accenture, Bank of America, and Microsoft. Buck is passionate about social advocacy and has served as the Vice President for Barnett Family Foundation of Chicago since 2009, where she works closely with leading nonprofits to further programming in education and medical research.

The "Marketer of the Year" award was developed by AMA Chicago to highlight individuals with significant achievements in and contributions to the field of marketing. Examples include marketers who have evolved a brand and changed how consumers view them; marketers who made headlines and built engagement and awareness of their brand; marketers who led a successful brand or product pivot; and marketers whose specific campaigns yielded remarkable results.?Chris Duncan, Vice President of Consumer Insight and Digital Marketing at Claire's, received the award in 2023.

"We congratulate Christine on this milestone in her remarkable career and look forward to seeing more groundbreaking marketing work from her in the years to come," says Josh Blacksmith, President of AMA Chicago.

?To learn more about the AMA Chicago chapter, visit AMAChicago.org.??

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 88 years strong. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit AMAChicago.org to learn more and join.?



