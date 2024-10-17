Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915121 | ISIN: CA3759161035 | Ticker-Symbol: VGA
Frankfurt
17.10.24
16:02 Uhr
43,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,46 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,00044,20017:04
44,20044,40016:56
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gildan Activewear: Hispanic Heritage Month: Spotlighting Hispanic Employees in the Gildan Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / In honour of Hispanic Heritage Month, Gildan ran an internal and social media campaign, paying tribute to employees of Hispanic Heritage located in North America, and recognizing Hispanic culture's profound influence on the Company's environment and daily operations. The Company spotlighted three employees' stories, learning about their journeys at Gildan and how each of them enjoys celebrating their heritage.

"Our annual Hispanic Heritage Month campaigns have become a well-loved tradition at Gildan," says Shannon Preston, Vice-President of Human Resources at Gildan. "This cultural exchange through employee spotlights gives people across the organization a chance to learn more about the contribution of Hispanic employees at Gildan, inspiring appreciation of the diversity at the Company and fostering an even more inclusive space."

Have a look at the featured employees' stories below:

Nills Leiva, Senior Manager, IT Support

Born in Guatemala City, Nills' Hispanic roots extend much beyond to places such as Mexico and Honduras, with each region holding a special place in his heart. Nills began his journey at Gildan Honduras in 2011, and now, fourteen years later, he's the Senior Manager, Global IT Support at Gildan's head office in Canada.

When asked about his favourite part of working at Gildan, Nills emphasized the Company and its people - "I've had the opportunity to visit almost all of our sites worldwide, and no matter where I go, I always feel the same sense of belonging. Gildan employees are special-they make you feel like you're part of their team, no matter which site you're at. It's not just about the work; it's the genuine care and connection people bring, regardless of their cultural background."

Ana Camposeco, Training Coordinator

Ana was born in Guatemala and has kept her heritage alive through her food, language, and special holidays she celebrates, some of which are unique to Guatemala. Ana began working at Gildan in 2010 and is now the Training Coordinator at the Company's Sanford yarn-spinning facility.

When asked about her experience meeting other Hispanic employees at the organization, Ana fondly mentions the sense of community she feels - "Meeting other Hispanic employees at Gildan has been rewarding in many ways. We often share our cultures with one another, whether it's through introducing new customs or bringing different foods to share. The experience is always a give and take and I love the sense of community it creates."

Joseph Roman, Shipment Processor

With roots in Puerto Rico, Joseph loves to integrate his culture through food and music and is proud to represent his island in the Eden distribution centre and North Carolina at large. He has been with Gildan for almost five years and is always eager to learn and grow.

When asked about whether his Hispanic heritage influences his work at Gildan, he said - "I strive to be a resource for my team, especially when it comes to translating or bridging communication gaps between Spanish and non-Spanish speaking coworkers. Other than that, I often encourage my coworkers to take a vacation to Puerto Rico at least once to visit the beaches and try all our amazing food!"

Read more about the featured employees on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn channels.

To learn more about Gildan's respect for people, click here.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Spotlighting Hispanic Employees in the Gildan Community

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gildan Activewear on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gildan Activewear
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gildan-activewear
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gildan Activewear



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.