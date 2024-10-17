Speights Law Announces 'Invest in Your Future' Scholarship

Speights Law Is Offering a $2,500 Award to a Student Planning for Their Financial Future

CANTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Speights Law is offering the academic-based "Invest in Your Future" Scholarship to a deserving student pursuing higher education at an accredited college/university or graduate school. Students from all areas of study are invited to apply.

The law firm wants to hear from students who have short-term and long-term financial goals and how they plan to achieve them. They can discuss the financial strategies they will use and why. These strategies include budgeting, investing, saving, and debt management, among others.

Students applying for the "Invest in Your Future" Scholarship must create a video in which they talk about their financial goals and how they plan to achieve them.

The length of the video should be around 1 to 2 minutes. Once finished, applicants should upload the video to their YouTube account (unlisted) and include a link to it in the scholarship application form. It is free to apply for the scholarship.

Students should also be prepared to provide proof of the following:

Proof of good academic standing

Proof of attendance and/or acceptance to an accredited college, university, or graduate school

Proof of U.S. citizenship or right to work or attend school in the U.S.

Applicants must complete their videos and submit their scholarship applications by March 15, 2025. For more information about the "Invest in Your Future Scholarship," students and their families are encouraged to look over the scholarship's terms and conditions.

Unfortunately, the scholarship selection committee cannot accept late or incomplete applications at this time.

About Speights Law

Speights Law is dedicated to advocating for Georgia residents facing life's toughest challenges. Founded in 2001 by Archie Speights, the firm expanded in 2015 when Archie and Amanda Speights joined forces. Archie primarily focuses on criminal law, while Amanda handles family law matters.

The team at Speights Law consists of experienced attorneys, seasoned trial lawyers, and former prosecutors, each with over 15 years of trial experience. Combined, they have tried hundreds of criminal and family law cases, providing strong support and advocacy to ensure clients are treated fairly and respectfully during difficult times.

Contact Information

Archie Speights

Founder

(770) 479-1500

SOURCE: Speights Law

