DesignMind Named a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner

DesignMind joins an exclusive group of just 100 Microsoft Partners, out of more than 400,000 globally

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / DesignMind, the analytics and AI provider to enterprise and mid-market organizations, has been recognized as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner. This important recognition places DesignMind among the elite group of only 100 Fabric Featured Partners worldwide, underscoring the company's excellence in delivering innovative solutions using Microsoft Fabric.

The Fabric Featured Partner designation highlights DesignMind's expertise in leveraging Microsoft Fabric to deliver transformative digital solutions. With a strong foundation in data analytics, application development, and AI, DesignMind is uniquely positioned to help clients harness the full potential of Microsoft Fabric.

"Achieving the status of Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner is a significant milestone for DesignMind. Our recognition as a Fabric Featured Partner also reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation for our clients," said Mark Ginnebaugh, CEO of DesignMind. "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Microsoft and deliver unparalleled value through our deep expertise in data and technology."

About DesignMind

DesignMind works with companies globally to achieve their most strategic goals. Our experts bring extensive technical and industry knowledge gained while working with the world's most innovative companies, to help our clients implement leading-edge Digital Transformation, Data Modernization, and Artificial Intelligence initiatives.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Data & AI and as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, DesignMind also works with Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Profisee, and other leading technology providers. We deliver high-value software, data, and AI solutions to data-centric companies in industries such as technology, retail & ecommerce, manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, food & beverage, CPG, financial services, biotech, and healthcare.

