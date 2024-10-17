Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
17.10.24
16:13 Uhr
385,20 Euro
+1,95
+0,51 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
385,45385,5016:15
385,35385,5016:15
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DesignMind Named a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner

DesignMind joins an exclusive group of just 100 Microsoft Partners, out of more than 400,000 globally

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / DesignMind, the analytics and AI provider to enterprise and mid-market organizations, has been recognized as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner. This important recognition places DesignMind among the elite group of only 100 Fabric Featured Partners worldwide, underscoring the company's excellence in delivering innovative solutions using Microsoft Fabric.

The Fabric Featured Partner designation highlights DesignMind's expertise in leveraging Microsoft Fabric to deliver transformative digital solutions. With a strong foundation in data analytics, application development, and AI, DesignMind is uniquely positioned to help clients harness the full potential of Microsoft Fabric.

"Achieving the status of Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner is a significant milestone for DesignMind. Our recognition as a Fabric Featured Partner also reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation for our clients," said Mark Ginnebaugh, CEO of DesignMind. "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Microsoft and deliver unparalleled value through our deep expertise in data and technology."

About DesignMind
DesignMind works with companies globally to achieve their most strategic goals. Our experts bring extensive technical and industry knowledge gained while working with the world's most innovative companies, to help our clients implement leading-edge Digital Transformation, Data Modernization, and Artificial Intelligence initiatives.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Data & AI and as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, DesignMind also works with Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Profisee, and other leading technology providers. We deliver high-value software, data, and AI solutions to data-centric companies in industries such as technology, retail & ecommerce, manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, food & beverage, CPG, financial services, biotech, and healthcare.

###

Media Contact
Patty Schinzing
VP Marketing, DesignMind
press@designmind.com

SOURCE: DesignMind



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.