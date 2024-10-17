1E on an Accelerated Path to FedRAMP Certification to Provide Cloud-Native DEX Platform to US Federal Agencies

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / 1E, a leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform company, is on track to achieving FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Authorization, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This commitment solidifies 1E's dedication to providing secure, compliant cloud-based endpoint management and DEX solutions to U.S. federal agencies.

As part of the ongoing process serving government entities,1E successfully completed NIST SP800-53, a set of comprehensive security standards developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for assessing, certifying, and monitoring the security of cloud computing services, to ensure that organizations implement the necessary controls to protect information systems and sensitive data.

1E has partnered with Project Hosts to accelerate and simplify the cloud compliance journey while ensuring that its services consistently meet the specific standards of government agencies. With Project Hosts' authorized security platform and proven managed security services, 1E can uphold accountability and meet the highest levels of accuracy in its compliance efforts and achieve FedRAMP compliance status by January 2025.

U.S. federal agencies will have access to 1E's cloud-based services designed specifically for strict compliance with federal standards. Agencies can have the confidence to manage critical IT operations with 1E. The platform delivers real-time visibility, unified endpoint management, and enhanced security, as well as key Federal agency IT Operation use cases:

Identifying and Remediating IT Issues

Hardware Refresh

Reclaiming Unused Software

Fully Optimized Service Desk

"We are proud to be making significant progress towards achieving FedRAMP Authorization, in addition to our successful NIST attestation," said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. "These accomplishments underscore our strong commitment to delivering secure and compliant endpoint management solutions, particularly for our customers in the U.S. federal government sector. It's a key step in helping them streamline, modernize, and enhance their IT operations in line with the highest security standards. Ultimately, these efforts help safeguard public trust and data, supporting a stronger, more secure digital future for society."

By actively pursuing FedRAMP compliance, 1E further helps governmental customers mitigate risks, improve operational efficiency, and meet compliance obligations, including improving FISMA (Federal Information Security Management Act) scores. As federal agencies continue to transition from legacy on-premises systems to cloud-based environments, the 1E platform enables them to retire outdated infrastructure, reduce costs, and mitigate risks from modern cyber threats, helping them focus on their core missions.

Additionally, 1E has earned the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) level 2 certification. Developed by the state of Texas, and modeled after programs such as FedRAMP, this certification establishes stringent cybersecurity standards and provides a comprehensive framework for assessing, certifying, and continuously monitoring cloud computing services that handle data for Texas state agencies.

"With many government agencies in Texas already relying on 1E, we understand the importance of a secure cloud transition," said Stephen Tarleton, CMO and GM of the Americas at 1E. "Achieving TX-RAMP level 2 certification allows us to deliver reliable and secure solutions tailored to the needs of these agencies. We enable our customers to operate with confidence and focus on their core mission of serving the public effectively."

To learn more, visit 1e.com/federal. Additionally, 1E is an exhibitor at the upcoming Gartner IT Symposium in Orlando, Florida. For any federal or state agency attendees wanting to learn more about the 1E DEX platform, please request a meeting or stop by booth 230. We will also be exhibiting at DODIIS Worldwide in Omaha, Nebraska, from October 27th to 30th.

About 1E

More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better Digital Employee Experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

About FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program is based on the NIST 800-53 risk management framework that outlines a standardized approach to security authorizations for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). It applies to United States Government entities (meaning Federal, State, Local, Tribal organizations) and authorized industry partners and seeks to improve the security of operations, technology and use of cloud products across the Federal Government.

