U.S. Bank and PGA Pro Collin Morikawa Expand Access for Youth Golfers

Golf is a tough game to master. It can also be hard for youth golfers to afford. Through U.S. Bank's partnership with PGA Tour pro, Collin Morikawa and nonprofit Youth on Course , more than 1,600 kids nationwide are finding it easier to get out on the course this year.

Through the Birdie Challenge , U.S. Bank donates five memberships to Youth on Course for every birdie Morikawa makes during the season. Morikawa has made 325 birdies so far this season, resulting in 1,625 memberships being donated to the nonprofit.

Youth on Course provides enhanced access to golfing opportunities for young people, including offering rounds of golf for as little as $5 at thousands of courses throughout the country.

"Golf can be difficult to get access to from an affordability perspective," Morikawa said. "Creating better access for these kids is going to open up opportunities for them to not only golf, but also benefit from everything that golf has to offer. We're opening up the future for the next generation of golfers."

U.S. Bank employees have also supported the partnership with Youth on Course throughout the season through the 100 Hole Hike challenge. For playing a round of golf and posting a picture of themselves and their scorecard afterward, U.S. Bank makes a donation to Youth on Course on the employee's behalf. So far, U.S. Bank employees have golfed 2,700 holes and counting this season.

Emily Stauffer, 16, is a Birdie Challenge membership recipient from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who is already taking advantage of the perks offered by Youth on Course.

"I feel very privileged to have an opportunity to golf locally at such an affordable rate," she said. "It helps remove some of the extra burden from my parents, who help fund my participation in golf. I'm excited to use the membership at some new courses outside of my home county."

As Morikawa and U.S. Bank team members continue to hit the course this year, the membership count will continue to grow.

"We're grateful for our partnership with Collin and U.S. Bank," said Adam Heieck, Youth on Course CEO. "It is a gift to have partners whose values align with our own and it helps us to reach so many more youth golfers to continue growing our game in an inclusive way."

For more information on the Birdie Challenge, visit youthoncourse.org/us-bank .

