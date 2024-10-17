Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U.S. Bank and PGA Pro Collin Morikawa Expand Access for Youth Golfers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / U.S. Bank:

Through the Birdie Challenge, the golf pro and U.S. Bank are providing more than 1,600 memberships to nonprofit Youth on Course

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

Golf is a tough game to master. It can also be hard for youth golfers to afford. Through U.S. Bank's partnership with PGA Tour pro, Collin Morikawa and nonprofit Youth on Course, more than 1,600 kids nationwide are finding it easier to get out on the course this year.

Through the Birdie Challenge, U.S. Bank donates five memberships to Youth on Course for every birdie Morikawa makes during the season. Morikawa has made 325 birdies so far this season, resulting in 1,625 memberships being donated to the nonprofit.

Youth on Course provides enhanced access to golfing opportunities for young people, including offering rounds of golf for as little as $5 at thousands of courses throughout the country.

"Golf can be difficult to get access to from an affordability perspective," Morikawa said. "Creating better access for these kids is going to open up opportunities for them to not only golf, but also benefit from everything that golf has to offer. We're opening up the future for the next generation of golfers."

U.S. Bank employees have also supported the partnership with Youth on Course throughout the season through the 100 Hole Hike challenge. For playing a round of golf and posting a picture of themselves and their scorecard afterward, U.S. Bank makes a donation to Youth on Course on the employee's behalf. So far, U.S. Bank employees have golfed 2,700 holes and counting this season.

Emily Stauffer, 16, is a Birdie Challenge membership recipient from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who is already taking advantage of the perks offered by Youth on Course.

"I feel very privileged to have an opportunity to golf locally at such an affordable rate," she said. "It helps remove some of the extra burden from my parents, who help fund my participation in golf. I'm excited to use the membership at some new courses outside of my home county."

As Morikawa and U.S. Bank team members continue to hit the course this year, the membership count will continue to grow.

"We're grateful for our partnership with Collin and U.S. Bank," said Adam Heieck, Youth on Course CEO. "It is a gift to have partners whose values align with our own and it helps us to reach so many more youth golfers to continue growing our game in an inclusive way."

For more information on the Birdie Challenge, visit youthoncourse.org/us-bank.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.