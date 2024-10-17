Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC Pink: AGRDF) ("Minnova" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its press release of July 23, 2024, the Company has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of the annual filings and its interim financial statements for the interim period ended June 30, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of the interim filings with the applicable reporting jurisdictions. The cease trade order issued by the OSC on August 2, 2024, will be revoked on or before October 18, 2024.

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is a gold mine development and evolving cleantech company focused on the restart of its 100% owned, past producing PL Gold Mine and developing a pipeline of green energy projects. The PL Gold Mine restart efforts are supported by a Positive Feasibility Study completed in 2017. The study concluded the restart of the PL Mine, at an average annual production rate of 46,493 ounces over a minimum 5-year mine life was economically robust. Importantly the global resource remains open to expansion, as does the reserve. The PL Gold Mine benefits from a short pre-production timeline forecast at 15 months, a valid underground mining permit (Environment Act 1207E), an existing 1,000 tpd processing plant, over 7,000 meters of developed underground ramp to -135 metres depth. The project is fully road accessible and close to existing mining infrastructure in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt of Central Manitoba.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226913

SOURCE: Minnova Corp.