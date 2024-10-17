Emirates is partnering with Etihad Clean Energy Development to bring a large-scale solar energy project to the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai. It will have a capacity in excess of 23 MW - enough to generate more than one-third of the facility's annual energy consumption. Emirates airline is set to host a large-scale solar energy project at its Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai. It will provide 37% of the facility's annual energy consumption. The project will be spearheaded by Etihad Clean Energy Development. The two companies recently signed a partnership agreement at the World Green ...

