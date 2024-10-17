Unity 6 Enables Developers to Innovate through Better Performance, More Stability, and Deeper Long-Term Support

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and growing games and interactive experiences, today announced that Unity 6, the most stable and best performing version of Unity, is now available worldwide. Built, tested, and refined in partnership with developers from all over the world, Unity 6 will enable the creation of better games, built more quickly and more efficiently than ever before. Some of the new features in Unity 6 include end-to-end multiplayer workflows that speed development of connected games; tools that enable developers to target mobile web; and new graphics capabilities that move workloads from the CPU to the GPU, improving CPU performance by up to 4X in internal and customer testing.

Post-launch, Unity is dedicating long-term product and engineering resources to Unity 6 to enhance feature sets and deliver new functionality while maintaining ease of upgrade and continued stability.

"We are relentlessly focused on delivering tools to help game developers build games more quickly and efficiently while also facilitating innovation," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity. "We're going to do everything we can to ensure that Unity 6 is at the heart of game development for years to come."

"Unity 6 gives our global multi-functional team the stability and scalability we need. The improved performance combined with features like the new WebGPU graphics API and the seamless live services integration make our workflow much more efficient and our production quality top-tier," said Josh Loveridge, Managing Director of Stratton Studios. "It's been a game-changer while developing PGA TOUR Rise. We've truly been able to push the boundaries of creativity at every step of the development pipeline."

Alongside the release of Unity 6, Unity has introduced learning resources for developers of all levels to dive in and get started:

Time Ghost is the latest Unity Originals real-time cinematic demo. It showcases what can be achieved with Unity 6, including advancements in environment building and character design. Two scenes from Time Ghost, one showing how Unity's ECS powers environments, and the second providing an example of practical use of machine learning to produce realistic cloth deformation, are available here.

is the latest Unity Originals real-time cinematic demo. It showcases what can be achieved with Unity 6, including advancements in environment building and character design. Two scenes from one showing how Unity's ECS powers environments, and the second providing an example of practical use of machine learning to produce realistic cloth deformation, are available here. The project and assets from the Fantasy Kingdom demo optimized for mobile using URP are now available on the Unity Asset Store, free for non-commercial use.

demo optimized for mobile using URP are now available on the Unity Asset Store, free for non-commercial use. Lastly, developers can downloadMegacity Metro, a demo that showcases how to build a 100+ player cross-platform multiplayer game in Unity end-to-end and experiment with all-new Unity 6 features.

Developers interested in learning more about Unity 6 can interact directly with members of Unity's product, engineering, and advocacy teams on Twitch today, October 17, 2024, from 8 AM to 2 PM PT. They can also hear from other developers already using Unity 6 here and here. Unity 6 can be downloaded here.

