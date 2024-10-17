Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Athanase Innovation AB receives observation status

On October 16, 2024, Athanase Innovation AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company intends to propose that an extraordinary general meeting resolves to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The general meeting is planned to be held during the fourth quarter of 2024. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Athanase Innovation AB (ATIN, ISIN code SE0018014060, order book ID 137145). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB