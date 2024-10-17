Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A3DNBT | ISIN: SE0018014060 | Ticker-Symbol: H6H
Frankfurt
16.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Athanase Innovation AB receives observation status

On October 16, 2024, Athanase Innovation AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company intends to propose that an
extraordinary general meeting resolves to apply for delisting of the Company's
shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The general meeting is planned to
be held during the fourth quarter of 2024. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Athanase Innovation AB (ATIN, ISIN code
SE0018014060, order book ID 137145). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

  Nasdaq Stockholm AB
