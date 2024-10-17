INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show Celebrates Largest Event Yet at Inaugural Detroit Location

The 14th annual Battery Show North America kicked off in the Motor City and highlighted the continued acceleration of EV and Battery technologies.

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo , North America's leading event for battery manufacturing and electric vehicle technology, wrapped last week in the heart of Detroit, convening over 21,000 professionals from around the globe and featured 1250 exhibitors for the largest event since the show's launch in 2010. The event showcased the latest industry innovations, trends, safety sustainability and advancements, featuring major attending companies such as General Motors, Ford, 3M, TE Connectivity, John Deere and DuPont.

With Detroit at the forefront of the automotive industry, The Battery Show highlights the city's growing influence in battery and EV technology. Michigan's automotive sector contributes $225 billion annually to the states economy , with 83% directly attributed to manufacturing. The move to Detroit and a growth of nearly double the expo space reflected the rising global interest in advancing clean energy and mobility.

The 2024 Battery Show hosted over 230 speakers, offering over 120 hours of education across 5 educational tracks, including emerging applications, battery development and EV infrastructure. Top attended sessions included Kurt Ketly, Vice President of Battery Cell and Pack at General Motors, who spoke on GM's all-EV future and Charlie Abend from Volkswagen, who covered the challenges of EV battery production. Tristan Doherty, Chief Product Officer at LG Energy Solution Vertech also shared a case study on North American Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) and explored future growth opportunities in the market.

"The Battery Show continues to grow, with our inaugural year in Detroit nearly doubling the space enabling us to provide more room for innovations and networking for all things battery and EV," notes John Lewinski, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "This year, key conversations focused on the critical shifts needed to sustain and scale these industries, while balancing the realities of where both consumer demand and manufacturing capabilities currently stand. As the market evolves, we strive to provide a platform where these important discussions, catalysts and connections can continue to thrive."

"In the next five to ten years, EV technology is expected to advance significantly, particularly in energy density and charging infrastructure," Timothy Debastos, Director of NA Battery Development Center, LG Energy Solutions. "Innovations like cell-to-pack technology will increase energy storage within the same volume. Solid-state batteries are anticipated to be available in five years, further propelling EVs from early adopters into mainstream."

In addition to the keynotes, attendees explored groundbreaking product demonstrations, with opportunities to engage with real-time applications of emerging technologies. New show features included the Recycling Pavilion, highlighting a key ecosystem critical to the battery and EV market. As sustainability becomes a priority, advanced recycling methods emerge to drive a more economically and environmentally conscious supply chain. The show also introduced the Interactive Digital Wall, offering more ways to engage at the expo and navigate events happening throughout the three-day show. Parker Lord hosted a Women in EV luncheon, featuring a panel of leaders discussing the future of innovation in the auto and EV industry. With women playing an increasingly influential role in engineering, design and policy making, their contributions are essential to driving the industry forward as it tackles complex challenges while fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce.

"The Battery Show North America is the busiest, most critical time of the year for the editorial staff of Battery Technology because it is where this industry's most important issues are addressed: 'What's the best way to compete globally?' 'What effect might the November election results have on trade, tariffs, and IRA funding?' 'Which alternative battery chemistries' are closest to challenging the lithium-ion hegemony?'," says Michael Anderson, Editor in Chief at Battery Technology. "These and other questions are posed by people whose livelihoods depend on getting answers and are debated by experienced global experts armed with data. At the same time, the exhibit halls feature booth after booth of new and eye-opening technologies shown by suppliers from around the world. There is nothing else like it."

The Battery Show North America will return to Detroit Oct. 6-9, 2025 at Huntington Place. Two new inaugural Battery Show events will also launch in 2025, held in Atlanta, Georgia and in Asia, Hong Kong. To learn more, please visit www.batteryshowsouth.com and www.batteryshow.asia.com .

