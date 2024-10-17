Constitution Capital Partners (the "Firm"), a global alternative asset manager focused on middle market private equity and private credit, is pleased to announce that the Constitution Capital Access Fund ("Access Fund" or the "Fund") is now available on CAIS Marketplace. This provides more than 32,000 advisors overseeing $4 trillion in network assets an opportunity to access the private markets.

In October 2022, Constitution Capital Partners launched the Access Fund, a registered closed-end tender offer fund that provides accredited investors and qualified clients with access to high-quality, diversified, private equity and private credit assets through a single allocation. In addition, the Fund provides monthly valuations and subscriptions, and quarterly tenders.

"We are pleased to offer the Access Fund on CAIS Marketplace," said Daniel Cahill, Chief Executive Officer at Constitution Capital Partners. "With lower commitment minimums and simplified tax reporting, we believe the Fund is a great access point to private markets for investors. The Fund has over $700 million of existing private investments generating significant distributions for active reinvestment into new private equity and private credit investments."

"Expanding our CAIS partnership is another milestone in our pursuit to meet financial advisors' demand for evergreen private equity," continued Daniel Cahill. "We are equally proud of Mercer's rating on the Access Fund following their due diligence."

The Access Fund directly invests in private companies, primary funds, and secondary offerings. For additional information on the Access Fund, please visit www.ccaf.com or contact us at 978-749-9600.

CAIS is a leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers a single operating system for scale and efficiency. The inclusion of the Access Fund on CAIS Marketplace further enriches the platform's diverse investment offerings. This partnership aims to cater to the evolving needs of Advisors seeking private equity and private credit opportunities for their clients' asset allocation.

About Constitution Capital Partners

Constitution Capital Partners, with personnel in Boston, New York, and London, is a leading alternative asset manager focused on private equity and private credit investments. The firm is a disciplined, value-oriented investor with a demonstrated track record of consistently generating risk-adjusted returns. The firm is led by an experienced, cohesive team of investment professionals with significant experience investing in partnerships, direct equity, and opportunistic credit. For more information about Constitution Capital, please see: www.ccaf.com.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. For a copy of the Fund's prospectus, subscription document, and fact sheet, please visit www.ccaf.com or call 978-749-9600. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC.

Investments involve risk including the risk of loss. Any investment in the Fund should be considered illiquid. An investment in the Fund is not suitable for investors who need access to the money they invest. Although the Fund may offer to repurchase a limited amount of its shares via quarterly tender offers, the Fund's shares will not be redeemable, transferrable, or otherwise exchangeable at an investor's option. As a result, an investor may not be able to sell or otherwise liquidate its shares. There can be no assurance that the Fund will conduct tender offers in any particular period and investors may be unable to tender their shares for repurchase for an indefinite period of time. Additional Fund risks include, but are not limited to: the fund has no operating history, shares are subject to substantial restrictions on transferability and may not be transferred or resold except as summarized in the Prospectus and permitted under the Fund's agreement and declaration of trust, dependence on the Adviser and key personnel that could impact the Fund if changes occur, restrictions on transfers, non-diversification of investments, valuation risks, strategy-specific risks, and portfolio investment risks.

