Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), (the Company or Cass) reported third quarter 2024 earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to $0.54 in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.32 in the second quarter of 2024. Net income for the period was $2.9 million, as compared to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net income and earnings per diluted share were negatively impacted by $6.6 million of bad debt expense taken on a funding receivable related to a facility client.

Martin Resch, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, " Despite having to take bad debt expense on a funding receivable, I am pleased with our third quarter results. Our net interest margin increased to 3.55% compared to 3.32% in the second quarter and 3.24% in the same quarter last year reflecting loan growth and asset re-pricing to current market interest rates. Facility and Transportation transaction volumes are up year over year by 26.3% and 2.6%, respectively, demonstrating our ability to attract new clients in our core business lines. Importantly, we are able to process this additional volume with the same full-time equivalent employee count as we had in September 2023, reflecting our ability to leverage the new technology platforms to gain operating efficiencies. Lastly, we have opened ourselves to additional opportunities in Transportation by receiving a Multiple Award Schedule contract for Freight Audit and Payment with the General Services Administration."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Transportation Dollar Volumes - Transportation dollar volumes were $9.1 billion during the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1.8% as compared to the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 0.2% as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The average dollars per transaction declined to $993 during the third quarter of 2024 as compared to $1,023 in the second quarter of 2024 and $1,038 in the third quarter of 2023. Transportation dollar volumes are key to the Company's revenue as higher volumes generally lead to an increase in payment float, which generates interest income, as well as an increase in payments in advance of funding, which generates financial fees.

Facility Expense Dollar Volumes - Facility expense dollar volumes totaled $5.8 billion during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 14.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023 is largely reflective of new client volume.

Processing Fees - Processing fees increased $114,000, or 0.6%, as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in processing fees was largely driven by an increase in facility transaction volumes of 26.3%, partially offset by a decrease in ancillary processing fees unrelated to transaction volumes, such as implementation fees. The Company has experienced recent success in winning facility clients with high transaction volumes.

Financial Fees - Financial fees, earned on a transactional level basis for invoice payment services when making customer payments, decreased $420,000, or 3.6%. The decrease in financial fee income was primarily due to a decline in transportation dollar volumes of 1.8%, in addition to changes in the manner certain vendors receive payments.

Net Interest Income - Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 6.5%. The increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase in the net interest margin to 3.55% in the third quarter of 2024 from 3.24% in the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by a decline in average interest-earning assets of $58.1 million, or 2.8%. The expansion in the net interest margin is largely due to an increase in the weighted-average yield on loans to 5.40% from 4.88% in the same quarter last year due to loan growth and re-pricing of loans in a higher interest rate environment. The recent decline in the Federal Funds rate of 50 basis points and expected continued cuts in the Federal Funds rate could hinder continued net interest margin expansion in the short-term.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans - The Company recorded a release of credit losses on loans of $140,000 during the third quarter of 2024 as compared to a provision for credit losses on loans of $125,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

Personnel Expenses - Personnel expenses increased $231,000, or 0.8%. Salaries and commissions increased $459,000, or 2.0%, primarily as a result of merit increases and $280,000 of severance recorded during the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decrease in employee profit sharing due to the decline in net income.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects to record one-time termination expenses of between approximately $4-6 million through operating expense related to the termination of its noncontributory defined-benefit pension plan. The successful termination of the plan is expected to reduce run rate operating expense by approximately $1.0 million on an annual basis.

Non-Personnel Expenses - Non-personnel expenses increased $6.6 million. Included in non-personnel expenses for the third quarter of 2024 is $6.6 million of bad debt expense on a funding receivable related to a facility client. While the Company is in the process of litigation to collect the receivable, a full write-off to bad debt expense was recorded as a result of a credit analysis.

Loans - When compared to June 30, 2024, ending loans increased $16.4 million, or 1.5%. The Company experienced growth in its franchise restaurant and faith-based portfolios during the third quarter of 2024.

Payments in Advance of Funding - Average payments in advance of funding decreased $31.7 million, or 13.5%, primarily due to a 1.8% decrease in transportation dollar volumes, which led to fewer dollars advanced to freight carriers, as well as the continued consolidation of freight carriers.

Deposits - Average deposits decreased $37.5 million, or 3.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company has experienced a migration of client funds from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing driven by the higher interest rate environment prior to the recent 50 basis point decline in the Federal Funds rate.

Accounts and Drafts Payable - Average accounts and drafts payable decreased $37.0 million, or 3.5%. The decrease in these balances, which are non-interest bearing, are primarily reflective of a cyber event at a CassPay client during the first quarter of 2024, which decreased average balances by approximately $100.0 million, and a decrease in transportation dollar volumes of 1.8%, partially offset by an increase in facility dollar volumes of 13.4%. Accounts and drafts payable are a significant source of funding generated by payment float from transportation and facility clients.

Shareholders' Equity - Total shareholders' equity has increased $7.8 million since December 31, 2023 as a result of net income of $14.6 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.4 million, partially offset by dividends of $12.3 million and the repurchase of Company stock of $3.7 million.

Dividend - The Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.31 per share.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) ($ and numbers in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Ended

September 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine-Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine-Months

Ended

September 30, 2023 Processing fees $ 20,053 $ 21,103 $ 19,939 $ 62,409 $ 58,838 Financial fees 11,177 10,628 11,597 32,582 34,518 Total fee revenue $ 31,230 $ 31,731 $ 31,536 $ 94,991 $ 93,356 Interest and fees on loans 14,567 13,592 12,863 40,935 38,029 Interest and dividends on securities 4,007 4,383 4,392 12,827 13,863 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 4,200 3,267 3,934 11,908 9,147 Total interest income $ 22,774 $ 21,242 $ 21,189 $ 65,670 $ 61,039 Interest expense 5,156 5,312 4,641 15,646 11,579 Net interest income $ 17,618 $ 15,930 $ 16,548 $ 50,024 $ 49,460 Release of (provision for) credit losses on loans 140 (400 ) (125 ) (355 ) 335 Loss on sale of investment securities -- (13 ) -- (13 ) (160 ) Other 1,562 1,342 1,264 4,171 3,784 Total revenues $ 50,550 $ 48,590 $ 49,223 $ 148,818 $ 146,775 Salaries and commissions 23,850 24,259 23,391 72,085 69,613 Share-based compensation 898 474 938 2,598 3,796 Other benefits 5,119 5,124 5,307 15,648 15,685 Total personnel expenses $ 29,867 $ 29,857 $ 29,636 $ 90,331 $ 89,094 Occupancy 890 826 908 2,577 2,670 Equipment 2,107 1,988 1,789 5,976 5,188 Bad debt expense 6,559 1,288 -- 7,847 -- Other 7,475 8,834 7,730 23,631 22,822 Total operating expenses $ 46,898 $ 42,793 $ 40,063 $ 130,362 $ 119,774 Income from operations before income taxes $ 3,652 $ 5,797 $ 9,160 $ 18,456 $ 27,001 Income tax expense 714 1,313 1,766 3,882 5,352 Net income $ 2,938 $ 4,484 $ 7,394 $ 14,574 $ 21,649 Basic earnings per share $ .22 $ .33 $ .55 $ 1.08 $ 1.60 Diluted earnings per share $ .21 $ .32 $ .54 $ 1.06 $ 1.56 Share data: Weighted-average common shares outstanding 13,504 13,538 13,501 13,524 13,551 Weighted-average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 13,786 13,822 13,793 13,798 13,836

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) (unaudited)

September 30, 2024 (unaudited)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,556 $ 223,727 $ 372,468 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 550,756 540,802 627,117 Loans 1,078,387 1,061,991 1,014,318 Less: Allowance for credit losses (13,447 ) (13,633 ) (13,089 ) Loans, net $ 1,064,940 $ 1,048,358 $ 1,001,229 Payments in advance of funding 207,202 214,581 198,861 Premises and equipment, net 34,295 33,469 30,093 Investments in bank-owned life insurance 49,885 49,840 49,159 Goodwill and other intangible assets 20,098 20,281 20,654 Accounts and drafts receivable from customers 30,892 78,407 110,651 Other assets 72,136 73,131 68,390 Total assets $ 2,260,760 $ 2,282,596 $ 2,478,622 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 392,573 $ 372,031 $ 524,359 Interest-bearing 654,750 640,315 616,455 Total deposits $ 1,047,323 $ 1,012,346 $ 1,140,814 Accounts and drafts payable 936,463 996,832 1,071,369 Other liabilities 39,327 43,493 36,630 Total liabilities $ 2,023,113 $ 2,052,671 $ 2,248,813 Shareholders' equity: Common stock $ 7,753 $ 7,753 $ 7,753 Additional paid-in capital 205,026 204,128 208,007 Retained earnings 148,092 149,236 145,782 Common shares in treasury, at cost (84,139 ) (81,554 ) (84,264 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,085 ) (49,638 ) (47,469 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 237,647 $ 229,925 $ 229,809 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,260,760 $ 2,282,596 $ 2,478,622

Average Balances (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Quarter

Ended

September 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine-Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine-Months

Ended

September 30, 2023 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,001,740 $ 1,958,427 $ 2,059,801 $ 2,007,781 $ 2,077,392 Average loans 1,072,824 1,039,461 1,045,967 1,042,953 1,065,915 Average securities available-for-sale 535,423 589,480 634,835 586,588 681,820 Average short-term investments 338,464 265,291 310,770 318,712 263,774 Average payments in advance of funding 202,976 213,185 234,684 203,498 243,458 Average assets 2,340,870 2,308,045 2,395,264 2,343,489 2,421,274 Average non-interest bearing deposits 404,364 407,079 480,472 419,724 528,677 Average interest-bearing deposits 630,204 638,328 591,556 633,373 563,994 Average borrowings 11 11 11 11 2,993 Average interest-bearing liabilities 630,215 638,339 591,567 633,384 566,987 Average accounts and drafts payable 1,033,070 996,944 1,070,057 1,021,988 1,071,414 Average shareholders' equity $ 231,785 $ 225,265 $ 212,591 $ 227,920 $ 212,159

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and numbers in thousands, except ratios) Quarter

Ended

September 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2024 Quarter

Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine-Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine-Months

Ended

September 30, 2023 Return on average equity 5.04 % 8.01 % 13.80 % 8.54 % 13.64 % Return on average assets 0.50 % 0.78 % 1.22 % 0.83 % 1.20 % Net interest margin (1) 3.55 % 3.32 % 3.24 % 3.38 % 3.24 % Average interest-earning assets yield (1) 4.57 % 4.41 % 4.13 % 4.42 % 3.98 % Average loan yield 5.40 % 5.26 % 4.88 % 5.24 % 4.77 % Average investment securities yield (1) 2.86 % 2.84 % 2.62 % 2.80 % 2.63 % Average short-term investment yield 4.94 % 4.95 % 5.02 % 4.99 % 4.64 % Average cost of total deposits 1.98 % 2.04 % 1.72 % 1.98 % 1.42 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.25 % 3.35 % 3.11 % 3.30 % 2.72 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.25 % 3.35 % 3.11 % 3.30 % 2.73 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.28 % Non-performing loans to total loans -- % -- % -- % -- % -- % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to loans -- % -- % -- % -- % -- % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.54 % 14.32 % 14.53 % 14.54 % 14.53 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.31 % 15.08 % 15.30 % 15.31 % 15.30 % Leverage ratio 11.05 % 11.32 % 10.61 % 11.05 % 10.61 % (1) Yields are presented on tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of 21%. Transportation invoice volume 9,160 8,879 8,925 26,810 27,216 Transportation dollar volume $ 9,097,739 $ 9,081,343 $ 9,263,453 $ 27,118,728 $ 29,243,706 Facility expense transaction volume 4,316 4,337 3,417 12,917 10,352 Facility expense dollar volume $ 5,778,291 $ 5,039,283 $ 5,096,882 $ 16,147,139 $ 14,988,757

