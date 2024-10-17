MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total sales of $208.4 million, 12% higher than the prior year's $186.2 million.

Operating profit increased 29% year-over-year, with operating profit margins expanding 260 basis points to a record 19.5%.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 23% to $1.08, up from $0.88 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Record cash flow with $45.1 million in net cash provided by operations, which increased 43% year-over-year.

Increased annual dividend rate by 26% to $1.36 per share, representing the 32nd consecutive year of dividend growth.

"We were pleased with our third quarter financial performance delivering strong sales growth, record operating profit margins and robust cash flow generation. Sales in the quarter continued to benefit from solid demand for our tailorable water management solutions. Notably, we achieved record operating profit margins of 19.5%, the result of favorable sales mix, price/cost management, strong operating execution and continued selling, engineering and administration (SEA) expense leverage," said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I greatly appreciate the efforts of our employees across the globe in serving our customers."

Third Quarter Operating Results

Utility water sales increased 14% year-over-year against a difficult prior year comparison reflecting continued solid adoption across the BlueEdge suite of solutions by utility customers. This included increased sales of meters, water quality, pressure and other sensors coupled with ORION® communication endpoints and BEACON® Software as a Service (SaaS).

Sales of flow instrumentation products were flat year-over-year with modest growth in the water-focused end markets generally offsetting declines across the array of de-emphasized applications, globally.

Operating earnings increased 29% year-over-year, with operating profit margins reaching a record 19.5% in the third quarter of 2024, a 260-basis point improvement from the prior year's 16.9%. Gross margin dollars increased 15% year-over-year, and gross margin as a percent of sales was 40.2%, an increase of 110 basis points over the comparable prior year period. The gross margin improvement reflects the continued benefits of positive structural sales mix, including strong AMI and software-related sales, as well as ongoing price/cost benefit and solid operating execution.

SEA expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $43.3 million, $2.0 million higher than the comparable prior year quarter with higher headcount and personnel-related costs. SEA as a percent of sales improved 140 basis points to 20.8% from 22.2% in the comparable prior year quarter as a result of the strong sales.

The tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 25.3% compared to 20.3% in the prior year comparable period which included a discrete favorable income tax benefit related to equity compensation transactions. As a result of the above, combined with increased interest income year-over-year, EPS was $1.08, an increase of 23% compared to $0.88 in the comparable prior year period.

Outlook

Bockhorst continued, "As we prepare to close out the year, we remain focused on capitalizing on the durable macro trends benefiting the water industry. By leveraging BlueEdge - our suite of tailorable end-to-end smart water offerings - our expanding customer base is realizing the efficiency, resiliency and sustainability benefits required to best meet their unique water resource management needs.

"Taking into account our normalizing backlog, strong bid funnel and constructive order rates, we anticipate delivering high single-digit sales growth rates over the cycle, noting the prevailing unevenness common in the industry. We continue to strive for modest operating profit margin expansion year-over-year, driven by favorable structural sales mix, value-based price/cost management and SEA leverage.

"Specific to the fourth quarter, similar to prior years we expect sequentially fewer total operating days given the holiday-shortened activity levels at our customers. Additionally, evolving hurricane recovery activities have the potential to delay Southeast U.S. utility projects in the near term.

"Finally, we anticipate continued robust cash flow, with ample cash and credit availability, giving us the financial flexibility to execute our capital allocation priorities as reflected in the recent 26% annual dividend increase."

Bockhorst concluded, "Our ongoing success is built on our steadfast culture of continuous improvement, enabling our team to execute for customers and drive outperformance for Badger Meter. I remain excited about our ability to deliver shareholder value while we preserve and protect the world's most precious resource."

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and earnings per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 208,438 $ 186,193 $ 621,376 $ 521,152 Cost of sales 124,560 113,470 374,952 316,179 Gross margin 83,878 72,723 246,424 204,973 Selling, engineering and administration 43,255 41,301 127,711 119,003 Operating earnings 40,623 31,422 118,713 85,970 Interest income, net (2,301 ) (1,200 ) (5,689 ) (2,649 ) Other pension and postretirement costs 13 32 37 97 Earnings before income taxes 42,911 32,590 124,365 88,522 Provision for income taxes 10,873 6,621 30,140 20,645 Net earnings $ 32,038 $ 25,969 $ 94,225 $ 67,877 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.09 $ 0.89 $ 3.21 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.88 $ 3.19 $ 2.30 Shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 29,369,923 29,294,886 29,351,688 29,275,445 Diluted 29,547,928 29,473,374 29,524,993 29,448,475

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Assets September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,955 $ 191,782 Receivables 93,427 83,507 Inventories 158,517 153,674 Other current assets 18,397 13,214 Total current assets 529,296 442,177 Net property, plant and equipment 73,279 73,878 Intangible assets, at cost less accumulated amortization 48,957 53,737 Other long-term assets 36,328 33,964 Goodwill 115,001 113,163 Total assets $ 802,861 $ 716,919 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Payables $ 77,381 $ 81,807 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 29,756 29,871 Other current liabilities 22,026 20,270 Total current liabilities 129,163 131,948 Deferred income taxes 5,108 5,061 Long-term employee benefits and other 77,405 63,428 Shareholders' equity 591,185 516,482 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 802,861 $ 716,919

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities: Net earnings $ 32,038 $ 25,969 $ 94,225 $ 67,877 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 2,589 2,662 8,330 8,100 Amortization 5,427 4,404 15,787 12,820 Deferred income taxes - (25 ) - (401 ) Noncurrent employee benefits 9 (52 ) (12 ) (274 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,314 1,356 4,595 3,963 Changes in: Receivables 13,403 (5,352 ) (9,814 ) (11,855 ) Inventories 3,889 (3,875 ) (3,367 ) (27,628 ) Payables (18,581 ) 4,178 (5,242 ) 12,282 Prepaid expenses and other assets 717 (2,299 ) (7,772 ) (7,279 ) Other liabilities 4,283 4,467 6,237 14,567 Total adjustments 13,050 5,464 8,742 4,295 Net cash provided by operations 45,088 31,433 102,967 72,172 Investing activities: Property, plant and equipment expenditures (3,132 ) (3,014 ) (8,149 ) (9,949 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (3,000 ) (17,127 ) Net cash used for investing activities (3,132 ) (3,014 ) (11,149 ) (27,076 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (9,986 ) (7,917 ) (25,862 ) (21,134 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 909 751 967 Net cash used for financing activities (9,986 ) (7,008 ) (25,111 ) (20,167 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 773 (306 ) 466 (71 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,743 21,105 67,173 24,858 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 226,212 141,805 191,782 138,052 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 258,955 $ 162,910 $ 258,955 $ 162,910

