Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized net income of $12.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, compared to $16.1 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The decline in year-to-date 2024 net income compared to 2023 is primarily the result of 1) increased cost of funds and 2) the receipt in the prior year of bank-owned life insurance proceeds as a result of the death of a former employee, which was offset by an increase in interest income and a decline in operating expenses.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments:"Our measures to reduce ongoing overhead costs are paying off for us as evidenced through reduced noninterest expenses," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we continue to put new loans on the books, increasing loan balances 11% during 2024 and 19% year-over-year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong. Our capital and liquidity positions continue to be solid and stable."

Key Performance Indicators

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2024

Return on average assets increased to 1.15% from 1.05% Return on average equity increased to 11.44% from 11.07% Net interest margin (FTE) 1 improved to 3.24% from 3.04% Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 88.1% from 84.3% Efficiency ratio (FTE) 1 improved to 58.6% from 62.7%



September 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company continued to experience loan growth in the third quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $122.8 million, or 11.2%, compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $195.0 million, or 19.1%, compared to September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $160.4 million and held no brokered deposits.

Securities balances declined $141.9 million from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024; funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans.

The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep ® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $145.6 million as of September 30, 2024, $151.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $128.7 million as of September 30, 2023.

(ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $145.6 million as of September 30, 2024, $151.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $128.7 million as of September 30, 2023. Total deposits decreased $29.2 million, or 2.1% from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024 and increased $9.6 million, or 0.7% year-over-year.

Outstanding borrowings declined $14.0 million, or 21.1%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024, as management made a concerted effort to stabilize overall cost of funds.

Loans and Asset Quality

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.33% as of September 30, 2024, 0.17% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.13% as of September 30, 2023.

Nonperforming assets amounted to $5.3 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and $2.0 million as of September 30, 2023; Ten loans to nine borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.1 million, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.1 million as of September 30, 2023. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $3.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023 and $854 thousand as of September 30, 2023. The past due balance as of September 30, 2024 is comprised of four loans totaling $3.1 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, and four student loans totaling $66 thousand. The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.

The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.70% as of September 30, 2024, 0.77% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.76% as of September 30, 2023. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $111.1 million during the first nine months of 2024 and have increased $141.3 million since September 30, 2023. Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.

The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $7.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $114 thousand, as the recovery of a previously charged-off loan nearly offset the increase in provision required for new loan balances; this balance includes a $111 thousand recovery of provision for unfunded reserves, as a result of a decline in unfunded construction commitments.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $12.0 million increased $924 thousand, or 8.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, as the increase in interest income earned on assets outweighed the interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings.

Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.24%, compared to 2.89% and 3.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in yield on loans, described below.

, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.24%, compared to 2.89% and 3.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in yield on loans, described below. Yield on loans was 5.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.53% for the prior year same period, and was 5.73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.81% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 25 bps in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 27 bps in the third quarter of 2023.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 207 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased 35 bps from 172 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 226 bps to 271 bps. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds stabilized during the first half of 2024, as the cost of funds and cost of interest bearing deposits is relatively unchanged during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased $1.2 million, or 45.1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the recognition of bank-owned life insurance proceeds during the prior period due to the death of a former employee, as well as lower wealth management, deposit account, debit card, credit card and ATM fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased $397 thousand, or 4.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease is primarily the result of lower compensation and occupancy costs, as a result of right-sizing the branch network from the merger, and reduced marketing, advertising and promotion expense.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $30.89 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $25.29 as of September 30, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 was $28.68 as of September 30, 2024 compared to $22.83 as of September 30, 2023. These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio declined period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 18.5% and 15.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the third quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Plan

Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 20,350 shares at an average price of $27.42 per share. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter of 2024.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)







September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023*



September 30, 2023



(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks $ 10,188



$ 18,074



$ 7,416

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

8,977





10,316





9,959

Federal funds sold

-





-





1,015

Securities:















Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

279,323





420,595





390,816

Restricted securities, at cost

7,737





8,385





7,269

Total securities

287,060





428,980





398,085

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,215,512





1,092,665





1,020,518

Allowance for credit losses

(8,523)





(8,395)





(7,799)

Loans, net

1,206,989





1,084,270





1,012,719

Premises and equipment, net

15,562





16,195





16,298

Bank owned life insurance

39,762





38,904





38,635

Goodwill

7,768





7,768





7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

4,099





5,093





5,448

Right of use asset, net

5,921





6,748





7,110

Deferred tax asset, net

13,548





15,382





19,567

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

14,906





14,287





38,559

Total assets $ 1,614,780



$ 1,646,017



$ 1,562,579

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities:















Demand deposits:















Noninterest-bearing $ 359,900



$ 372,857



$ 399,158

Interest-bearing

258,439





305,541





287,480

Money market and savings deposit accounts

431,707





412,119





406,189

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

329,857





318,581





277,471

Total deposits

1,379,903





1,409,098





1,370,298

Federal funds purchased

3,112





3,462





-

Borrowings

52,500





66,500





43,000

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,495





3,459





3,448

Lease liability

5,748





6,504





6,824

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,113





3,954





3,282

Total liabilities

1,448,871





1,492,977





1,426,852

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,257





13,258





13,253

Capital surplus

106,166





106,045





105,862

Retained earnings

80,789





73,781





72,384

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(34,303)





(40,044)





(55,772)

Total shareholders' equity

165,909





153,040





135,727

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,614,780



$ 1,646,017



$ 1,562,579



















Common shares outstanding

5,370,912





5,365,982





5,365,982

Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000





10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-





-





-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000





2,000,000



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 17,378



$ 13,748



$ 49,281



$ 41,409

Federal funds sold



136





133





535





143

Other interest-bearing deposits



50





64





165





442

Investment securities:























Taxable



1,414





2,848





5,349





8,674

Tax exempt



326





327





979





983

Dividends



102





94





320





265

Total interest and dividend income



19,406





17,214





56,629





51,916



























Interest expense:























Demand deposits



66





78





205





273

Money market and savings deposits



2,990





2,739





8,864





6,709

Certificates and other time deposits



3,915





2,685





11,947





5,109

Borrowings



313





505





1,187





1,271

Federal funds purchased



9





21





25





112

Junior subordinated debt



89





86





260





226

Total interest expense



7,382





6,114





22,488





13,700

Net interest income



12,024





11,100





34,141





38,216

Recovery of credit losses



(114)





(73)





(474)





(60)

Net interest income after recovery of credit losses



12,138





11,173





34,615





38,276



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



239





419





905





1,220

Deposit account fees



317





404





1,042





1,204

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



474





535





1,485





1,742

Bank owned life insurance income



294





981





858





1,494

Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net



-





132





36





132

Gain on early redemption of debt



-





-





379





-

Gain on termination of interest rate swap



-





-





-





460

Losses on sales of AFS, net



-





-





(4)





(206)

Other



128





173





620





919

Total noninterest income



1,452





2,644





5,321





6,965



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



3,769





3,936





11,771





12,049

Net occupancy



919





991





2,756





3,099

Equipment



176





195





514





589

Bank franchise tax



366





292





1,051





929

Computer software



219





185





703





590

Data processing



707





623





2,025





2,171

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



125





220





500





540

Marketing, advertising and promotion



166





262





571





912

Professional fees



189





202





631





592

Core deposit intangible amortization



319





368





994





1,138

Other



988





1,066





3,368





3,156

Total noninterest expense



7,943





8,340





24,884





25,765

Income before income taxes



5,647





5,477





15,052





19,476

Provision for income taxes



1,047





824





2,647





3,381

Net income

$ 4,600



$ 4,653



$ 12,405



$ 16,095



























Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.86



$ 0.87



$ 2.31



$ 3.00

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.85



$ 0.86



$ 2.30



$ 2.99

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,370,912





5,365,982





5,371,616





5,354,086

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,396,936





5,395,483





5,387,537





5,382,145





























VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)









At or For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023

Common Share Data:





























Net income

$ 4,600



$ 4,159



$ 3,646



$ 3,168



$ 4,653

Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.86



$ 0.77



$ 0.68



$ 0.59



$ 0.87

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.85



$ 0.77



$ 0.68



$ 0.59



$ 0.86

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,370,912





5,377,055





5,366,890





5,365,982





5,365,982

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,396,936





5,385,770





5,380,081





5,394,713





5,395,483

Actual shares outstanding



5,370,912





5,370,912





5,390,388





5,365,982





5,365,982

Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5

$ 28.68



$ 26.43



$ 25.99



$ 26.12



$ 22.83

































Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.15 %



1.05 %



0.91 %



0.79 %



1.18 % Return on average equity 1



11.44 %



11.07 %



9.57 %



9.03 %



12.91 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.24 %



3.04 %



2.93 %



2.89 %



3.04 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



58.6 %



62.7 %



66.8 %



64.0 %



60.3 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



88.1 %



84.3 %



78.8 %



77.5 %



74.5 %































Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 12,024



$ 11,181



$ 10,936



$ 10,753



$ 11,100

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 12,111



$ 11,268



$ 11,023



$ 10,839



$ 11,187

































Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.81 %



11.47 %



11.24 %



11.13 %



11.26 % Total risk-based capital ratio



18.88 %



18.64 %



18.49 %



18.24 %



18.76 %































Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,487,182



$ 1,491,821



$ 1,513,924



$ 1,487,910



$ 1,460,555

Average gross loans

$ 1,181,447



$ 1,144,350



$ 1,117,570



$ 1,061,297



$ 986,480

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 7,301



$ 8,237



$ 8,811



$ 9,399



$ 9,965

































Allowance for credit losses on loans:





























Beginning of period

$ 8,028



$ 8,289



$ 8,395



$ 7,799



$ 7,863

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(3)





(518)





11





713





2

Charge-offs



(272)





(208)





(184)





(207)





(199)

Recoveries



770





465





67





90





133

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



498





257





(117)





(117)





(66)

End of period

$ 8,523



$ 8,028



$ 8,289



$ 8,395



$ 7,799

































Non-accrual loans

$ 2,113



$ 2,365



$ 2,178



$ 1,852



$ 1,143

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



3,214





1,596





876





880





854

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$ 5,327



$ 3,961



$ 3,054



$ 2,732



$ 1,997

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.33 %



0.25 %



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.13 % NPA as a % of gross loans



0.44 %



0.34 %



0.27 %



0.25 %



0.20 % ACL to gross loans



0.70 %



0.69 %



0.73 %



0.77 %



0.76 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.17 %



0.20 %



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



-0.17 %



-0.09 %



0.04 %



0.04 %



0.03 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented. 5 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended





September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 221,548



$ 1,516





2.74 %

$ 387,180



$ 2,942





3.04 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,334





413





2.49 %



66,835





414





2.48 % Total Securities 1



287,882





1,929





2.68 %



454,015





3,356





2.96 % Loans:



































Real Estate



905,275





13,348





5.87 %



843,477





11,612





5.46 % Commercial



238,407





3,418





5.70 %



103,059





1,394





5.37 % Consumer



37,765





612





6.45 %



39,945





742





7.37 % Total Loans



1,181,447





17,378





5.85 %



986,481





13,748





5.53 % Fed Funds Sold



9,875





136





5.48 %



9,569





133





5.51 % Other interest-bearing deposits



7,978





50





2.49 %



10,491





64





2.42 % Total Earning Assets



1,487,182





19,493





5.21 %



1,460,556





17,301





4.70 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,134)

















(7,907)













Total Non-Earning Assets



106,616

















114,792













Total Assets

$ 1,585,664















$ 1,567,441



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 261,961



$ 66





0.10 %

$ 304,969



$ 78





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



425,026





2,990





2.80 %



407,213





2,739





2.67 % Time Deposits



334,768





3,915





4.65 %



252,917





2,685





4.21 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,021,755





6,971





2.71 %



965,099





5,502





2.26 % Borrowings



25,634





313





4.86 %



37,648





505





5.32 % Federal funds purchased



616





9





5.81 %



1,300





21





6.41 % Junior subordinated debt



3,487





89





10.15 %



3,443





86





9.91 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,051,492





7,382





2.79 %



1,007,490





6,114





2.41 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



363,929

















406,518













Other liabilities



10,347

















10,422













Total Liabilities



1,425,768

















1,424,430













Shareholders' Equity



159,896

















143,011













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,585,664















$ 1,567,441













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 12,111















$ 11,187







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.42 %















2.29 % Cost of Funds















2.07 %















1.72 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















1.97 %















1.66 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.24 %















3.04 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the nine months ended





September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 262,029



$ 5,669





2.88 %

$ 418,367



$ 8,939





2.85 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,462





1,240





2.49 %



66,957





1,245





2.48 % Total Securities 1



328,491





6,909





2.80 %



485,324





10,184





2.80 % Loans:



































Real Estate



903,786





38,373





5.67 %



827,902





36,077





5.83 % Commercial



206,420





8,923





5.77 %



83,393





3,103





4.97 % Consumer



37,706





1,985





7.03 %



42,094





2,229





7.08 % Total Loans



1,147,912





49,281





5.73 %



953,389





41,409





5.81 % Fed Funds Sold



13,101





535





5.45 %



3,527





143





5.42 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,002





165





2.75 %



17,444





442





3.39 % Total Earning Assets



1,497,506





56,890





5.07 %



1,459,684





52,178





4.78 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,381)

















(7,933)













Total Non-Earning Assets



109,762

















114,387













Total Assets

$ 1,598,887















$ 1,566,138



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 271,102



$ 205





0.10 %

$ 332,587



$ 273





0.11 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



419,586





8,864





2.82 %



423,547





6,709





2.12 % Time Deposits



338,154





11,947





4.72 %



192,139





5,109





3.56 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,028,842





21,016





2.73 %



948,273





12,091





1.70 % Borrowings



32,706





1,187





4.85 %



33,289





1,271





5.10 % Federal funds purchased



558





25





5.98 %



2,927





112





5.12 % Junior subordinated debt



3,476





260





9.99 %



3,430





226





8.81 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,065,582





22,488





2.82 %



987,919





13,700





1.85 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



367,688

















428,906













Other liabilities



10,808

















9,760













Total Liabilities



1,444,078

















1,426,585













Shareholders' Equity



154,809

















139,553













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,598,887















$ 1,566,138













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 34,402















$ 38,478







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.25 %















2.93 % Cost of Funds















2.10 %















1.29 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















2.01 %















1.25 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.07 %















3.52 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 12,024



$ 11,181



$ 10,936



$ 10,753



$ 11,100

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



87





87





87





86





87

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 12,111



$ 11,268



$ 11,023



$ 10,839



$ 11,187

































Efficiency ratio 2



58.9 %



63.1 %



67.2 %



64.4 %



60.7 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



58.6 %



62.7 %



66.8 %



64.0 %



60.3 %































Net interest margin



3.22 %



3.01 %



2.91 %



2.87 %



3.02 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.24 %



3.04 %



2.93 %



2.89 %



3.04 %







As of





September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023

Other financial measures





























Book value per share

$ 30.89



$ 28.70



$ 28.31



$ 28.52



$ 25.29

Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.21)





(2.27)





(2.32)





(2.40)





(2.46)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 28.68



$ 26.43



$ 25.99



$ 26.12



$ 22.83







For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2024



September 30,

2023

Fully tax-equivalent measures











Net interest income

$ 34,141



$ 38,216

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



261





262

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 34,402



$ 38,478















Efficiency ratio 2



63.1 %



57.0 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.5 %



-0.3 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.6 %



56.7 %













Net interest margin



3.05 %



3.50 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.07 %



3.52 %





1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation