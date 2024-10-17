Anzeige
WKN: A2JK4Z | ISIN: US9280311039 | Ticker-Symbol: 71F
Frankfurt
17.10.24
09:59 Uhr
37,200 Euro
+2,000
+5,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,20038,40018:46
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 14:53 Uhr
19 Leser
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized net income of $12.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, compared to $16.1 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The decline in year-to-date 2024 net income compared to 2023 is primarily the result of 1) increased cost of funds and 2) the receipt in the prior year of bank-owned life insurance proceeds as a result of the death of a former employee, which was offset by an increase in interest income and a decline in operating expenses.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments:"Our measures to reduce ongoing overhead costs are paying off for us as evidenced through reduced noninterest expenses," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we continue to put new loans on the books, increasing loan balances 11% during 2024 and 19% year-over-year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong. Our capital and liquidity positions continue to be solid and stable."

Key Performance Indicators
Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2024

    • Return on average assets increased to 1.15% from 1.05%
    • Return on average equity increased to 11.44% from 11.07%
    • Net interest margin (FTE)1 improved to 3.24% from 3.04%
    • Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 88.1% from 84.3%
    • Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 58.6% from 62.7%

September 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights

  • The Company continued to experience loan growth in the third quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $122.8 million, or 11.2%, compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $195.0 million, or 19.1%, compared to September 30, 2023.
  • As of September 30, 2024, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $160.4 million and held no brokered deposits.
  • Securities balances declined $141.9 million from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024; funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans.
  • The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $145.6 million as of September 30, 2024, $151.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $128.7 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased $29.2 million, or 2.1% from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024 and increased $9.6 million, or 0.7% year-over-year.
  • Outstanding borrowings declined $14.0 million, or 21.1%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024, as management made a concerted effort to stabilize overall cost of funds.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.33% as of September 30, 2024, 0.17% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.13% as of September 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $5.3 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and $2.0 million as of September 30, 2023;
    • Ten loans to nine borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.1 million, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.1 million as of September 30, 2023.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $3.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023 and $854 thousand as of September 30, 2023. The past due balance as of September 30, 2024 is comprised of four loans totaling $3.1 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, and four student loans totaling $66 thousand.
    • The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.70% as of September 30, 2024, 0.77% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.76% as of September 30, 2023. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $111.1 million during the first nine months of 2024 and have increased $141.3 million since September 30, 2023. Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
  • The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $7.3 million as of September 30, 2024.
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $114 thousand, as the recovery of a previously charged-off loan nearly offset the increase in provision required for new loan balances; this balance includes a $111 thousand recovery of provision for unfunded reserves, as a result of a decline in unfunded construction commitments.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $12.0 million increased $924 thousand, or 8.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, as the increase in interest income earned on assets outweighed the interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.24%, compared to 2.89% and 3.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in yield on loans, described below.
  • Yield on loans was 5.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.53% for the prior year same period, and was 5.73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.81% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 25 bps in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 27 bps in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 207 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased 35 bps from 172 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 226 bps to 271 bps. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds stabilized during the first half of 2024, as the cost of funds and cost of interest bearing deposits is relatively unchanged during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

_____________________________________________________________________

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased $1.2 million, or 45.1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the recognition of bank-owned life insurance proceeds during the prior period due to the death of a former employee, as well as lower wealth management, deposit account, debit card, credit card and ATM fees.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased $397 thousand, or 4.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease is primarily the result of lower compensation and occupancy costs, as a result of right-sizing the branch network from the merger, and reduced marketing, advertising and promotion expense.

Book Value
 Book value per share increased to $30.89 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $25.29 as of September 30, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 was $28.68 as of September 30, 2024 compared to $22.83 as of September 30, 2023. These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio declined period over period.

Income Taxes
The effective tax rates amounted to 18.5% and 15.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Dividends
Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the third quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Plan
Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 20,350 shares at an average price of $27.42 per share. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter of 2024.

_____________________________________________________________________

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023*



September 30, 2023



(Unaudited)






(Unaudited)


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

10,188



$

18,074



$

7,416


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


8,977




10,316




9,959


Federal funds sold


-




-




1,015


Securities:









Available for sale (AFS), at fair value


279,323




420,595




390,816


Restricted securities, at cost


7,737




8,385




7,269


Total securities


287,060




428,980




398,085


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


1,215,512




1,092,665




1,020,518


Allowance for credit losses


(8,523)




(8,395)




(7,799)


Loans, net


1,206,989




1,084,270




1,012,719


Premises and equipment, net


15,562




16,195




16,298


Bank owned life insurance


39,762




38,904




38,635


Goodwill


7,768




7,768




7,768


Core deposit intangible, net


4,099




5,093




5,448


Right of use asset, net


5,921




6,748




7,110


Deferred tax asset, net


13,548




15,382




19,567


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


14,906




14,287




38,559


Total assets

$

1,614,780



$

1,646,017



$

1,562,579


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Demand deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$

359,900



$

372,857



$

399,158


Interest-bearing


258,439




305,541




287,480


Money market and savings deposit accounts


431,707




412,119




406,189


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


329,857




318,581




277,471


Total deposits


1,379,903




1,409,098




1,370,298


Federal funds purchased


3,112




3,462




-


Borrowings


52,500




66,500




43,000


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,495




3,459




3,448


Lease liability


5,748




6,504




6,824


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


4,113




3,954




3,282


Total liabilities


1,448,871




1,492,977




1,426,852


Commitments and contingent liabilities









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-




-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,257




13,258




13,253


Capital surplus


106,166




106,045




105,862


Retained earnings


80,789




73,781




72,384


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(34,303)




(40,044)




(55,772)


Total shareholders' equity


165,909




153,040




135,727


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,614,780



$

1,646,017



$

1,562,579











Common shares outstanding


5,370,912




5,365,982




5,365,982


Common shares authorized


10,000,000




10,000,000




10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-




-




-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000




2,000,000




2,000,000


* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended



For the nine months ended




September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023



September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

17,378



$

13,748



$

49,281



$

41,409


Federal funds sold



136




133




535




143


Other interest-bearing deposits



50




64




165




442


Investment securities:













Taxable



1,414




2,848




5,349




8,674


Tax exempt



326




327




979




983


Dividends



102




94




320




265


Total interest and dividend income



19,406




17,214




56,629




51,916















Interest expense:













Demand deposits



66




78




205




273


Money market and savings deposits



2,990




2,739




8,864




6,709


Certificates and other time deposits



3,915




2,685




11,947




5,109


Borrowings



313




505




1,187




1,271


Federal funds purchased



9




21




25




112


Junior subordinated debt



89




86




260




226


Total interest expense



7,382




6,114




22,488




13,700


Net interest income



12,024




11,100




34,141




38,216


Recovery of credit losses



(114)




(73)




(474)




(60)


Net interest income after recovery of credit losses



12,138




11,173




34,615




38,276















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



239




419




905




1,220


Deposit account fees



317




404




1,042




1,204


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



474




535




1,485




1,742


Bank owned life insurance income



294




981




858




1,494


Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net



-




132




36




132


Gain on early redemption of debt



-




-




379




-


Gain on termination of interest rate swap



-




-




-




460


Losses on sales of AFS, net



-




-




(4)




(206)


Other



128




173




620




919


Total noninterest income



1,452




2,644




5,321




6,965















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



3,769




3,936




11,771




12,049


Net occupancy



919




991




2,756




3,099


Equipment



176




195




514




589


Bank franchise tax



366




292




1,051




929


Computer software



219




185




703




590


Data processing



707




623




2,025




2,171


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



125




220




500




540


Marketing, advertising and promotion



166




262




571




912


Professional fees



189




202




631




592


Core deposit intangible amortization



319




368




994




1,138


Other



988




1,066




3,368




3,156


Total noninterest expense



7,943




8,340




24,884




25,765


Income before income taxes



5,647




5,477




15,052




19,476


Provision for income taxes



1,047




824




2,647




3,381


Net income


$

4,600



$

4,653



$

12,405



$

16,095















Net income per common share, basic


$

0.86



$

0.87



$

2.31



$

3.00


Net income per common share, diluted


$

0.85



$

0.86



$

2.30



$

2.99


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,370,912




5,365,982




5,371,616




5,354,086


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,396,936




5,395,483




5,387,537




5,382,145















VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)






At or For the Three Months Ended




September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023


Common Share Data:
















Net income


$

4,600



$

4,159



$

3,646



$

3,168



$

4,653


Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

0.86



$

0.77



$

0.68



$

0.59



$

0.87


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

0.85



$

0.77



$

0.68



$

0.59



$

0.86


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,370,912




5,377,055




5,366,890




5,365,982




5,365,982


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,396,936




5,385,770




5,380,081




5,394,713




5,395,483


Actual shares outstanding



5,370,912




5,370,912




5,390,388




5,365,982




5,365,982


Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5


$

28.68



$

26.43



$

25.99



$

26.12



$

22.83


















Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.15

%



1.05

%



0.91

%



0.79

%



1.18

%

Return on average equity 1



11.44

%



11.07

%



9.57

%



9.03

%



12.91

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.24

%



3.04

%



2.93

%



2.89

%



3.04

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



58.6

%



62.7

%



66.8

%



64.0

%



60.3

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



88.1

%



84.3

%



78.8

%



77.5

%



74.5

%

















Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

12,024



$

11,181



$

10,936



$

10,753



$

11,100


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

12,111



$

11,268



$

11,023



$

10,839



$

11,187


















Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.81

%



11.47

%



11.24

%



11.13

%



11.26

%

Total risk-based capital ratio



18.88

%



18.64

%



18.49

%



18.24

%



18.76

%

















Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,487,182



$

1,491,821



$

1,513,924



$

1,487,910



$

1,460,555


Average gross loans


$

1,181,447



$

1,144,350



$

1,117,570



$

1,061,297



$

986,480


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

7,301



$

8,237



$

8,811



$

9,399



$

9,965


















Allowance for credit losses on loans:
















Beginning of period


$

8,028



$

8,289



$

8,395



$

7,799



$

7,863


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(3)




(518)




11




713




2


Charge-offs



(272)




(208)




(184)




(207)




(199)


Recoveries



770




465




67




90




133


Net recoveries (charge-offs)



498




257




(117)




(117)




(66)


End of period


$

8,523



$

8,028



$

8,289



$

8,395



$

7,799


















Non-accrual loans


$

2,113



$

2,365



$

2,178



$

1,852



$

1,143


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



3,214




1,596




876




880




854


Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4


$

5,327



$

3,961



$

3,054



$

2,732



$

1,997


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.33

%



0.25

%



0.19

%



0.17

%



0.13

%

NPA as a % of gross loans



0.44

%



0.34

%



0.27

%



0.25

%



0.20

%

ACL to gross loans



0.70

%



0.69

%



0.73

%



0.77

%



0.76

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.17

%



0.20

%



0.19

%



0.17

%



0.11

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



-0.17

%



-0.09

%



0.04

%



0.04

%



0.03

%



1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.

5

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended




September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

221,548



$

1,516




2.74

%


$

387,180



$

2,942




3.04

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,334




413




2.49

%



66,835




414




2.48

%

Total Securities 1



287,882




1,929




2.68

%



454,015




3,356




2.96

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



905,275




13,348




5.87

%



843,477




11,612




5.46

%

Commercial



238,407




3,418




5.70

%



103,059




1,394




5.37

%

Consumer



37,765




612




6.45

%



39,945




742




7.37

%

Total Loans



1,181,447




17,378




5.85

%



986,481




13,748




5.53

%

Fed Funds Sold



9,875




136




5.48

%



9,569




133




5.51

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



7,978




50




2.49

%



10,491




64




2.42

%

Total Earning Assets



1,487,182




19,493




5.21

%



1,460,556




17,301




4.70

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,134)










(7,907)








Total Non-Earning Assets



106,616










114,792








Total Assets


$

1,585,664









$

1,567,441



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

261,961



$

66




0.10

%


$

304,969



$

78




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



425,026




2,990




2.80

%



407,213




2,739




2.67

%

Time Deposits



334,768




3,915




4.65

%



252,917




2,685




4.21

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,021,755




6,971




2.71

%



965,099




5,502




2.26

%

Borrowings



25,634




313




4.86

%



37,648




505




5.32

%

Federal funds purchased



616




9




5.81

%



1,300




21




6.41

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,487




89




10.15

%



3,443




86




9.91

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,051,492




7,382




2.79

%



1,007,490




6,114




2.41

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



363,929










406,518








Other liabilities



10,347










10,422








Total Liabilities



1,425,768










1,424,430








Shareholders' Equity



159,896










143,011








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,585,664









$

1,567,441








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

12,111









$

11,187





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.42

%









2.29

%

Cost of Funds









2.07

%









1.72

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets









1.97

%









1.66

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.24

%









3.04

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the nine months ended




September 30, 2024



September 30, 2023







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

262,029



$

5,669




2.88

%


$

418,367



$

8,939




2.85

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,462




1,240




2.49

%



66,957




1,245




2.48

%

Total Securities 1



328,491




6,909




2.80

%



485,324




10,184




2.80

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



903,786




38,373




5.67

%



827,902




36,077




5.83

%

Commercial



206,420




8,923




5.77

%



83,393




3,103




4.97

%

Consumer



37,706




1,985




7.03

%



42,094




2,229




7.08

%

Total Loans



1,147,912




49,281




5.73

%



953,389




41,409




5.81

%

Fed Funds Sold



13,101




535




5.45

%



3,527




143




5.42

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,002




165




2.75

%



17,444




442




3.39

%

Total Earning Assets



1,497,506




56,890




5.07

%



1,459,684




52,178




4.78

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,381)










(7,933)








Total Non-Earning Assets



109,762










114,387








Total Assets


$

1,598,887









$

1,566,138



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

271,102



$

205




0.10

%


$

332,587



$

273




0.11

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



419,586




8,864




2.82

%



423,547




6,709




2.12

%

Time Deposits



338,154




11,947




4.72

%



192,139




5,109




3.56

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,028,842




21,016




2.73

%



948,273




12,091




1.70

%

Borrowings



32,706




1,187




4.85

%



33,289




1,271




5.10

%

Federal funds purchased



558




25




5.98

%



2,927




112




5.12

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,476




260




9.99

%



3,430




226




8.81

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,065,582




22,488




2.82

%



987,919




13,700




1.85

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



367,688










428,906








Other liabilities



10,808










9,760








Total Liabilities



1,444,078










1,426,585








Shareholders' Equity



154,809










139,553








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,598,887









$

1,566,138








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

34,402









$

38,478





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.25

%









2.93

%

Cost of Funds









2.10

%









1.29

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets









2.01

%









1.25

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.07

%









3.52

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended




September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

12,024



$

11,181



$

10,936



$

10,753



$

11,100


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



87




87




87




86




87


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

12,111



$

11,268



$

11,023



$

10,839



$

11,187


















Efficiency ratio 2



58.9

%



63.1

%



67.2

%



64.4

%



60.7

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.4

%



-0.4

%



-0.4

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



58.6

%



62.7

%



66.8

%



64.0

%



60.3

%

















Net interest margin



3.22

%



3.01

%



2.91

%



2.87

%



3.02

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.24

%



3.04

%



2.93

%



2.89

%



3.04

%





As of




September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023


Other financial measures
















Book value per share


$

30.89



$

28.70



$

28.31



$

28.52



$

25.29


Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.21)




(2.27)




(2.32)




(2.40)




(2.46)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

28.68



$

26.43



$

25.99



$

26.12



$

22.83




For the Nine Months Ended




September 30,
2024



September 30,
2023


Fully tax-equivalent measures







Net interest income


$

34,141



$

38,216


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



261




262


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

34,402



$

38,478









Efficiency ratio 2



63.1

%



57.0

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.5

%



-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.6

%



56.7

%








Net interest margin



3.05

%



3.50

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.07

%



3.52

%



1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

