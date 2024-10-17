CAI Software Launches xTuple ERP Analytics Platform

New Analytics Module Adds Value through Data-Driven Technology, Dashboards, and Performance Insights

LINCOLN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), a leader in industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution, and supply chain solutions for manufacturers and distributors, today announced the launch of xTuple Analytics as an add-on product for xTuple ERP users.

With xTuple Analytics, customers can enhance reporting in xTuple ERP by analyzing key performance data across their organization with an integrated data analysis platform. The solution enables users to easily automate reporting processes, visualize data for performance trends, eliminate manual reporting tasks, and customize dashboards to fit the needs of their organization.

"xTuple ERP users will now have the ability to access valuable data and insights with regularity and ease, allowing businesses to make strategic decisions and identify process improvements," said David Beauchamp, Vice President of Development at CAI. "This solution was designed based on customer input and feedback, is easy to use, and we want to thank all who participated."

With the release of xTuple Analytics, CAI Software now provides on-demand reporting with insights into sales, business financials, customer trends, and operations. The solution offers intelligent technology that allows for customized reports, the integration of third-party data, and personalized dashboards that allow for role-specific insights and metrics. Users can access and analyze live company data from anywhere, at any time, in order to drive value through:

Efficiency and Productivity

Insights, Visuals, and Automation

Performance and Forecasting

Analytics is available now as an add-on for all xTuple ERP users, with the flexibility to add users for standard or design access depending on the needs of the individuals and the organization.

