Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J) (the "Company" or "Big Red") announces that is has appointed Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., as the CEO and President of the Company.

Mr. Atkinson is an experienced exploration geologist and project manager with over 50 years of experience. Mr. Atkinson has spent his career in both mineral exploration and mining and in the environmental field attaining positions of Vice President, Exploration Manager and Regional Manager with junior and major mining companies such as Newmont Corporation, BHP Group Ltd., and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. He has reviewed, evaluated and acquired projects around the world and recently has also been part of the team responsible for mergers and acquisitions at Americas Gold and Silver Corp. These programs comprised of up to 100 staff and involved geophysical, geochemical and drilling programs as well as prospecting and geological mapping. He has negotiated option and purchase deals for mineral properties. He has worked with investors to form and run junior exploration companies and is also the President, CEO and/or Director of other listed companies.

In the area of mineral exploration, he has designed and managed multi-million-dollar programs searching for and discovering various commodities including industrial minerals and Antimony.

Mr. Atkinson was the chief geologist of the only Antimony producing mine in North America: Lake George Antimony Mine in New Brunswick. As such he was responsible for mine production and mine and regional exploration and was involved in the evaluation of several Antimony prospects in the Maritimes.

Mr. Jag Sandhu has resigned as President and CEO of the Company. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Sandhu for his contributions to the Company.

Digital Marketing Agreement

Big Red Mining Corp. (the Company") has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated October 17, 2024, pursuant to which Machai will provide a digital marketing campaign (the "Machai Agreement"). The term of the Machai Agreement is for a period of up to 12 months for a total fee of $450,000.

Under the agreement Machai will execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company including branding and content creation, data optimization services including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing.

Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in advertising and public awareness in the metals & mining, technology, and special situation sectors. Suneal Sandhu directly owns 1.680,000 common shares of the Company and 950,000 warrants exercisable at $0.20 expiring March 16, 2026. Suneal Sandhu can be reached at 604-375-0084 or by email suneal@machaicapital.com.

About Big Red Mining Corp.

Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 131 claims totaling 6,500 Acres (26 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

WWW.BIGREDMINING.COM

