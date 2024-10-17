Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.57 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $4.56 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023.

"Truxton once again produced strong performance in the third quarter despite some significant non-recurring expenses including those related to the conversion of our core system that should engender improved operations in the coming years," said Truxton Chairman Tom Stumb. "With net interest income up 10% and Wealth Management revenue up 14% from a year ago, we believe we are poised for excellent performance during the rest of the year and into 2025. Truxton thrives because our professional staff is distinctively capable, experienced and dedicated to service."

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was $12 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2024 and $643 thousand over the third quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 95% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 94% for both the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 declined by $147 thousand compared to the prior quarter. One-time expenses in the third quarter related to the bank's core system conversion totaled approximately $400 thousand.
  • Loans increased 2.5% to $665 million at quarter end compared to $648 million at June 30, 2024, and were up 3.6% compared to $642 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased by 6% from $840 million at June 30, 2024, to $889 million at September 30, 2024, and were 14% higher in comparison to $781 million at September 30, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.69%, a decline of 6 basis points from the 2.75% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 8 basis points from the 2.61% recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.48% in the third quarter of 2024, up from 3.32% the second quarter of 2024, and 3.05% over the third quarter of 2023.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.4 million at quarter end September 30, 2024, compared to $6.2 million at June 30, 2024, and $6.0 million at September 30, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.94%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments was $409 thousand, $438 thousand, and $460 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.46% at September 30, 2024, compared to 10.45% at June 30, 2024, and 10.36% at September 30, 2023. Book value per common share was $33.30, $31.85, and $27.43 at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.29 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 59,717 shares of its common stock for $3.99 million in the aggregate, or an average price of $66.73 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com
Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2024*		June 30,
2024*		September 30,
2023*
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,499 $8,494 $5,040
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 24,678 3,851 7,589
Federal funds sold 4,816 - 956
Cash and cash equivalents 34,993 12,345 13,585
Time deposits in other financial institutions 245 490 740
Securities available for sale 295,905 286,977 259,543
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 664,630 648,300 641,697
Allowance for credit losses (6,358) (6,234) (6,031)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 27 38 69
Net loans 658,299 642,104 635,735
Bank owned life insurance 16,602 11,512 10,751
Restricted equity securities 2,261 1,802 1,940
Premises and equipment, net 3,328 3,406 129
Accrued interest receivable 4,954 4,744 4,310
Deferred tax asset, net 4,649 5,386 7,910
Other assets 14,017 16,633 13,922
Total assets$1,035,253 $985,399 $948,566
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non-interest bearing$116,149 $115,699 $116,918
Interest bearing$772,612 724,251 $663,950
Total deposits 888,761 839,950 780,868
Federal funds purchased - 283 -
Swap counterparty cash collateral 1,890 5,000 4,820
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,250 2,250 4,500
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 10,000 20,000 55,000
Subordinated debt 14,401 14,213 14,291
Other liabilities 11,405 10,919 9,544
Total liabilities 939,707 892,615 869,023
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.10 par value$285 $290 $288
Additional paid-in capital 28,729 31,381 31,335
Retained earnings 62,548 63,782 52,780
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,434) (11,517) (18,167)
Net Income$13,418 $8,848 $13,307
Total shareholders' equity 95,546 92,784 79,543
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,035,253 $985,399 $948,566
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Year To Date
September 30,
2024*		 June 30,
2024*		 September 30,
2023*		 September 30,
2024*		 September 30,
2023*
Non-interest income
Wealth management services$5,267 $5,206 $4,608 $15,380 $13,222
Service charges on deposit accounts 92 90 117 275 398
Securities gains (losses), net 0 (213) 0 (213) 58
Bank owned life insurance income 90 62 54 209 159
Other 71 387 98 538 374
Total non-interest income 5,520 5,532 4,877 16,189 14,212
Interest income
Loans, including fees$10,654 $10,459 $9,715 $31,470 $27,308
Taxable securities 3,361 2,933 2,575 8,892 6,796
Tax-exempt securities 222 207 216 617 666
Interest bearing deposits 488 408 178 1,127 185
Federal funds sold 113 60 30 214 59
Other interest income 27 52 49 106 300
Total interest income 14,865 14,119 12,763 42,426 35,315
Interest expense
Deposits 7,667 6,939 5,679 21,056 14,833
Short-term borrowings 260 327 682 1,204 167
Long-term borrowings 51 13 90 79 1,769
Subordinated debentures 188 188 195 564 583
Total interest expense 8,166 7,467 6,646 22,903 17,353
Net interest income 6,699 6,652 6,117 19,523 17,962
Provision for credit losses 105 (27) 6 72 81
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,594 6,679 6,111 19,451 17,881
Total revenue, net 12,114 12,211 10,988 35,640 32,093
Non interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 4,044 3,897 3,819 12,017 11,247
Occupancy 315 484 313 1,252 913
Furniture and equipment 115 73 7 192 52
Data processing 625 439 470 1,482 1,352
Wealth management processing fees 221 208 188 643 530
Advertising and public relations 27 48 58 110 139
Professional services 609 272 263 1,091 297
FDIC insurance assessments 80 120 85 390 235
Other 406 1,048 111 1,732 932
Total non interest expense 6,442 6,589 5,314 18,909 15,698
Income before income taxes 5,672 5,622 5,674 16,731 16,395
Income tax expense 1,102 1,107 1,109 3,313 3,089
Net income$4,570 $4,515 $4,564 $13,418 $13,307
Earnings per share:
Basic$1.58 $1.55 $1.57 $4.61 $4.58
Diluted$1.57 $1.55 $1.57 $4.60 $4.57
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2024*June 30, 2024*September 30, 2023*
Per Common Share Data
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share
Basic$1.58$1.55$1.57
Diluted$1.57$1.55$1.57
Book value per common share$33.30$31.85$27.43
Tangible book value per common share$33.30$31.85$27.43
Basic weighted average common shares2,819,0352,830,8942,829,139
Diluted weighted average common shares2,823,7282,838,3212,836,187
Common shares outstanding at period end2,869,0152,912,7812,900,171
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio9.23%9.42%8.39%
Average Loans$652,624$655,486$634,180
Average earning assets (1)$1,006,370$980,123$943,585
Average total assets$1,029,802$998,799$949,755
Average shareholders' equity$94,225$90,929$80,535
Selected Asset Quality Measures
Nonaccrual loans$0$0$0
90+ days past due still accruing$11$0$0
Total nonperforming loans$11$0$0
Total nonperforming assets$11$0$0
Net charge offs (recoveries)$9$0($1)
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00%0.00%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans0.96%0.96%0.94%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)
Tier 1 leverage10.46%10.45%10.36%
Common equity tier 115.17%14.62%14.11%
Total risk-based capital16.11%15.54%15.04%
Selected Performance Ratios
Efficiency ratio52.72%52.72%47.87%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.77%1.82%1.91%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)19.29%19.97%22.48%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)19.29%19.97%22.48%
Net interest margin2.69%2.75%2.61%
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
September, 30 2024* June 30, 2024* September, 30 2023*
Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$652,624 6.41$10,520 $655,486 6.34$10,332 $634,179 6.01$9,602
Loan fees$0 0.08$134 $0 0.08$127 $0 0.07$112
Loans with fees 652,624 6.49$10,654 $655,486 6.42$10,459 634,180 6.08$9,714
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0
Federal funds sold$8,367 5.28$113 $4,476 5.32$60 $2,293 5.20$30
Deposits with banks$35,784 5.43$488 $27,887 5.88$408 $13,213 5.34$178
Investment securities - taxable$273,488 4.92$3,361 $257,470 4.56$2,933 $255,822 4.03$2,575
Investment securities - tax-exempt$36,107 3.67$222 $34,804 3.56$207 $38,077 3.38$216
Total Earning Assets$1,006,370 5.92$14,838 $980,123 5.81$14,067 $943,585 5.40$12,713
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses (6,224) (6,306) (5,989)
Cash and due from banks$6,529 $6,856 $5,814
Premises and equipment$3,370 $2,698 $134
Accrued interest receivable$3,746 $3,975 $3,443
Other real estate$0 $0 $0
Other assets$34,150 $32,919 $29,298
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (18,139) (21,466) (26,530)
Total Assets$1,029,802 $998,799 $949,755
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$333,177 3.60$3,018 $340,187 3.62$3,062 $354,018 3.43$3,062
Savings and money market$195,751 3.60$1,773 $175,264 3.55$1,546 $132,842 2.67$895
Time deposits - retail$13,505 3.40$115 $14,887 3.4$126 $17,334 2.67$117
Time deposits - wholesale$226,673 4.85$2,761 $201,005 4.41$2,205 $147,046 4.33$1,605
Total interest bearing deposits$769,106 3.97$7,667 $731,343 3.82$6,939 $651,240 3.46$5,679
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$5,728 3.50$51 $3,173 1.64$13 $9,337 3.79$91
Subordinated debt$14,656 4.53$188 $14,471 5.14$188 $15,030 5.09$195,399
Other borrowings$24,011 4.22$259 $30,973 4.18$327 $60,606 4.40$877
Total borrowed funds$44,395 4.40$499 $48,617 4.30$528 $84,973 4.46$968
Total interest bearing liabilities$813,501 3.99$8,166 $779,960 3.85$7,467 $736,213 3.57$6,647
Net interest rate spread 1.93$6,672 1.96$6,600 1.83$6,067
Non-interest bearing deposits$118,216 $124,029 $127,389
Other liabilities$3,860 $3,881 $5,308
Shareholder's equity$94,225 $90,929 $80,535
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,029,802 $998,799 $949,445
Cost of funds 3.48 3.32 3.05
Net interest margin 2.69 2.75 2.61
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024* September 30, 2023*
Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
Earning Assets
Loans$654,958 6.35$31,113 $628,742 5.73$26,967
Loan fees$0 0.07$358 $0 0.07$342
Loans with fees$654,958 6.42$31,471 $628,742 5.81$27,309
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0
Federal funds sold$5,377 5.22$214 $1,544 5.08$59
Deposits with banks$27,765 5.42$1,126 $13,532 4.91$497
Investment securities - taxable$258,878 4.58$8,892 $247,046 3.67$6,796
Investment securities - tax-exempt$34,656 3.54$617 $38,890 3.41$666
Total Earning Assets$981,634 5.8$42,320 $929,754 5.12$35,327
Non interest earning assets
Allowance for loan losses (6,279) (6,075)
Cash and due from banks$6,220 $6,148
Premises and equipment$2,446 $167
Accrued interest receivable$3,733 $3,169
Other real estate$0 $0
Other assets$32,526 $28,760
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (20,560) (26,074)
Total Assets$999,720 $935,849
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand$334,564 3.58$8,978 $353,974 3.12$8,263
Savings and Money Market$177,950 3.52$4,694 $133,262 2.35$2,341
Time deposits - Retail$14,646 3.41$374 $17,446 2.33$304
Time Deposits - Wholesale$200,511 4.67$7,010 $136,564 3.84$3,926
Total interest bearing deposits$727,671 3.87$21,056 $641,247 3.09$14,833
Federal home Loan Bank advances$4,107 2.53$79 $15,002 4.1$467
Subordinated debt$14,579 5.08$564 $14,969 5.14$583
Other borrowings$37,299 4.43$1,204 $43,646 4.44$2,052
Total borrowed funds$55,985 4.34$1,847 $73,617 4.51$2,519
Total interest bearing liabilities$783,657 3.90$22,903 $714,864 3.24$17,353
Net interest rate spread 1.90$19,417 1.89$17,975
Non-interest bearing deposits$120,343 $139,068
Other liabilities$4,178 $4,251
Shareholder's equity$91,542 $77,561
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$999,720 $935,744
Cost of funds 3.38 2.71
Net interest margin 2.68 2.63
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

