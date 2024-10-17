Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.57 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $4.56 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023.

"Truxton once again produced strong performance in the third quarter despite some significant non-recurring expenses including those related to the conversion of our core system that should engender improved operations in the coming years," said Truxton Chairman Tom Stumb. "With net interest income up 10% and Wealth Management revenue up 14% from a year ago, we believe we are poised for excellent performance during the rest of the year and into 2025. Truxton thrives because our professional staff is distinctively capable, experienced and dedicated to service."

Key Highlights

Non-interest income was $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was $12 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2024 and $643 thousand over the third quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 95% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 94% for both the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 declined by $147 thousand compared to the prior quarter. One-time expenses in the third quarter related to the bank's core system conversion totaled approximately $400 thousand.

Loans increased 2.5% to $665 million at quarter end compared to $648 million at June 30, 2024, and were up 3.6% compared to $642 million at September 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased by 6% from $840 million at June 30, 2024, to $889 million at September 30, 2024, and were 14% higher in comparison to $781 million at September 30, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.69%, a decline of 6 basis points from the 2.75% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 8 basis points from the 2.61% recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.48% in the third quarter of 2024, up from 3.32% the second quarter of 2024, and 3.05% over the third quarter of 2023.

Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.4 million at quarter end September 30, 2024, compared to $6.2 million at June 30, 2024, and $6.0 million at September 30, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.94%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments was $409 thousand, $438 thousand, and $460 thousand, respectively.

The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.46% at September 30, 2024, compared to 10.45% at June 30, 2024, and 10.36% at September 30, 2023. Book value per common share was $33.30, $31.85, and $27.43 at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.29 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 59,717 shares of its common stock for $3.99 million in the aggregate, or an average price of $66.73 per share.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Austin Branstetter

615-250-0783

austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com

Media Relations

Swan Burrus

615-250-0773

swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com



Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) September 30,

2024* June 30,

2024* September 30,

2023* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,499 $ 8,494 $ 5,040 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 24,678 3,851 7,589 Federal funds sold 4,816 - 956 Cash and cash equivalents 34,993 12,345 13,585 Time deposits in other financial institutions 245 490 740 Securities available for sale 295,905 286,977 259,543 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 664,630 648,300 641,697 Allowance for credit losses (6,358 ) (6,234 ) (6,031 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 27 38 69 Net loans 658,299 642,104 635,735 Bank owned life insurance 16,602 11,512 10,751 Restricted equity securities 2,261 1,802 1,940 Premises and equipment, net 3,328 3,406 129 Accrued interest receivable 4,954 4,744 4,310 Deferred tax asset, net 4,649 5,386 7,910 Other assets 14,017 16,633 13,922 Total assets $ 1,035,253 $ 985,399 $ 948,566 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 116,149 $ 115,699 $ 116,918 Interest bearing $ 772,612 724,251 $ 663,950 Total deposits 888,761 839,950 780,868 Federal funds purchased - 283 - Swap counterparty cash collateral 1,890 5,000 4,820 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,250 2,250 4,500 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 10,000 20,000 55,000 Subordinated debt 14,401 14,213 14,291 Other liabilities 11,405 10,919 9,544 Total liabilities 939,707 892,615 869,023 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 285 $ 290 $ 288 Additional paid-in capital 28,729 31,381 31,335 Retained earnings 62,548 63,782 52,780 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,434 ) (11,517 ) (18,167 ) Net Income $ 13,418 $ 8,848 $ 13,307 Total shareholders' equity 95,546 92,784 79,543 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,035,253 $ 985,399 $ 948,566 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date September 30,

2024* June 30,

2024* September 30,

2023* September 30,

2024* September 30,

2023* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 5,267 $ 5,206 $ 4,608 $ 15,380 $ 13,222 Service charges on deposit accounts 92 90 117 275 398 Securities gains (losses), net 0 (213 ) 0 (213 ) 58 Bank owned life insurance income 90 62 54 209 159 Other 71 387 98 538 374 Total non-interest income 5,520 5,532 4,877 16,189 14,212 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 10,654 $ 10,459 $ 9,715 $ 31,470 $ 27,308 Taxable securities 3,361 2,933 2,575 8,892 6,796 Tax-exempt securities 222 207 216 617 666 Interest bearing deposits 488 408 178 1,127 185 Federal funds sold 113 60 30 214 59 Other interest income 27 52 49 106 300 Total interest income 14,865 14,119 12,763 42,426 35,315 Interest expense Deposits 7,667 6,939 5,679 21,056 14,833 Short-term borrowings 260 327 682 1,204 167 Long-term borrowings 51 13 90 79 1,769 Subordinated debentures 188 188 195 564 583 Total interest expense 8,166 7,467 6,646 22,903 17,353 Net interest income 6,699 6,652 6,117 19,523 17,962 Provision for credit losses 105 (27 ) 6 72 81 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,594 6,679 6,111 19,451 17,881 Total revenue, net 12,114 12,211 10,988 35,640 32,093 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,044 3,897 3,819 12,017 11,247 Occupancy 315 484 313 1,252 913 Furniture and equipment 115 73 7 192 52 Data processing 625 439 470 1,482 1,352 Wealth management processing fees 221 208 188 643 530 Advertising and public relations 27 48 58 110 139 Professional services 609 272 263 1,091 297 FDIC insurance assessments 80 120 85 390 235 Other 406 1,048 111 1,732 932 Total non interest expense 6,442 6,589 5,314 18,909 15,698 Income before income taxes 5,672 5,622 5,674 16,731 16,395 Income tax expense 1,102 1,107 1,109 3,313 3,089 Net income $ 4,570 $ 4,515 $ 4,564 $ 13,418 $ 13,307 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.58 $ 1.55 $ 1.57 $ 4.61 $ 4.58 Diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.55 $ 1.57 $ 4.60 $ 4.57 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024* June 30, 2024* September 30, 2023* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share Basic $1.58 $1.55 $1.57 Diluted $1.57 $1.55 $1.57 Book value per common share $33.30 $31.85 $27.43 Tangible book value per common share $33.30 $31.85 $27.43 Basic weighted average common shares 2,819,035 2,830,894 2,829,139 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,823,728 2,838,321 2,836,187 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,869,015 2,912,781 2,900,171 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 9.23% 9.42% 8.39% Average Loans $652,624 $655,486 $634,180 Average earning assets (1) $1,006,370 $980,123 $943,585 Average total assets $1,029,802 $998,799 $949,755 Average shareholders' equity $94,225 $90,929 $80,535 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $11 $0 $0 Total nonperforming loans $11 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets $11 $0 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $9 $0 ($1) Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.96% 0.96% 0.94% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 10.46% 10.45% 10.36% Common equity tier 1 15.17% 14.62% 14.11% Total risk-based capital 16.11% 15.54% 15.04% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 52.72% 52.72% 47.87% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.77% 1.82% 1.91% Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 19.29% 19.97% 22.48% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 19.29% 19.97% 22.48% Net interest margin 2.69% 2.75% 2.61% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.

Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September, 30 2024* June 30, 2024* September, 30 2023* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $652,624 6.41 $10,520 $655,486 6.34 $10,332 $634,179 6.01 $9,602 Loan fees $0 0.08 $134 $0 0.08 $127 $0 0.07 $112 Loans with fees 652,624 6.49 $10,654 $655,486 6.42 $10,459 634,180 6.08 $9,714 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 Federal funds sold $8,367 5.28 $113 $4,476 5.32 $60 $2,293 5.20 $30 Deposits with banks $35,784 5.43 $488 $27,887 5.88 $408 $13,213 5.34 $178 Investment securities - taxable $273,488 4.92 $3,361 $257,470 4.56 $2,933 $255,822 4.03 $2,575 Investment securities - tax-exempt $36,107 3.67 $222 $34,804 3.56 $207 $38,077 3.38 $216 Total Earning Assets $1,006,370 5.92 $14,838 $980,123 5.81 $14,067 $943,585 5.40 $12,713 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (6,224 ) (6,306 ) (5,989 ) Cash and due from banks $6,529 $6,856 $5,814 Premises and equipment $3,370 $2,698 $134 Accrued interest receivable $3,746 $3,975 $3,443 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $34,150 $32,919 $29,298 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (18,139 ) (21,466 ) (26,530 ) Total Assets $1,029,802 $998,799 $949,755 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $333,177 3.60 $3,018 $340,187 3.62 $3,062 $354,018 3.43 $3,062 Savings and money market $195,751 3.60 $1,773 $175,264 3.55 $1,546 $132,842 2.67 $895 Time deposits - retail $13,505 3.40 $115 $14,887 3.4 $126 $17,334 2.67 $117 Time deposits - wholesale $226,673 4.85 $2,761 $201,005 4.41 $2,205 $147,046 4.33 $1,605 Total interest bearing deposits $769,106 3.97 $7,667 $731,343 3.82 $6,939 $651,240 3.46 $5,679 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $5,728 3.50 $51 $3,173 1.64 $13 $9,337 3.79 $91 Subordinated debt $14,656 4.53 $188 $14,471 5.14 $188 $15,030 5.09 $195,399 Other borrowings $24,011 4.22 $259 $30,973 4.18 $327 $60,606 4.40 $877 Total borrowed funds $44,395 4.40 $499 $48,617 4.30 $528 $84,973 4.46 $968 Total interest bearing liabilities $813,501 3.99 $8,166 $779,960 3.85 $7,467 $736,213 3.57 $6,647 Net interest rate spread 1.93 $6,672 1.96 $6,600 1.83 $6,067 Non-interest bearing deposits $118,216 $124,029 $127,389 Other liabilities $3,860 $3,881 $5,308 Shareholder's equity $94,225 $90,929 $80,535 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $1,029,802 $998,799 $949,445 Cost of funds 3.48 3.32 3.05 Net interest margin 2.69 2.75 2.61 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.