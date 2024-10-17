Researchers from Canada's Western University assessed eighteen case studies across thirteen US states and found in areas an economic case for disconnecting from the electricity grid in some areas with high solar irradiation and high electricity rates. They say economic grid defection and utility death spirals are becoming salient issues in the US. People living in solar-rich locations within the United States may be better off financially cutting ties to the grid and generating electricity using solar, battery and generator hybrid systems, according to new research. The research paper "The threat ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...