Hungary's Ministry of Energy says it will support more than 25,000 households with residential solar installations through its subsidy scheme, which launched earlier this year, taking the total number of installations to in excess of 300,000. Hungary's Ministry of Energy is predicting the number of household solar systems in the country will surpass 300,000 thanks to subsidies awarded through its Napenergia Plusz Program, a grant scheme for the installation of residential solar panel and storage systems. The program launched in January with a HUF 75. 8 billion ($204. 8 million) budget, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...