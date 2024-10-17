Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909497 | ISIN: CA8029121057 | Ticker-Symbol: SB7
Tradegate
17.10.24
10:32 Uhr
18,625 Euro
-0,125
-0,67 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPUTO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPUTO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,62518,77018:47
18,62518,75518:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's results. The speakers will be Mr. Carl Colizza, President and CEO, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, CFO and Secretary.

To participate:

  • Webcast: A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link.
    Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the "Investors" section of Saputo's website (www.saputo.com), under "Calendar of Events".
  • Conference line: 1-888-596-4144 Conference ID: 2345364
    Please dial in five minutes before the call.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo's website (www.saputo.com) in the "Investors" section, under "Calendar of Events".

About Saputo
Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP". Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Senior Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.