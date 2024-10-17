Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2024 of $35.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.31, which includes gains from life insurance and sales of other assets equivalent to $0.04 EPS. Third quarter 2024 results compare to second quarter 2024 net income of $35.5 million and EPS of $1.33.



"Westamerica's third quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 48 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 35 percent of total revenues in the third quarter 2024. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2024. At September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were stable at $0.9 million and the allowance for credit losses was $15.3 million," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Third quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 13.7 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2024," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $62.5 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $64.1 million for the second quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2024 was 4.45 percent compared to 4.50 percent for the second quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent for the third quarter 2024, compared to 0.35 percent for the second quarter 2024.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2024 totaled $11.9 million compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter 2024. Third quarter 2024 results include $1.6 million in gains from life insurance and sales of other assets.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2024 were $26.3 million compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter 2024.

