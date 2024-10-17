Samsara Connected Operations® Cloud enables private hire vehicle operator to accurately track and measure its sustainability progress for the first time

Samsara (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, has empowered Otto Car, Europe's largest provider of private hire vehicles, to accurately track and measure its commitment to improving air quality. This has enabled Otto Car to prove a cut in CO2 emissions of 50,000 tonnes in just 12 months.

Using Samsara's fleet management solutions, Otto can access accurate, real-time data from its 5,600 vehicles (4,000 of which are electric vehicles), used by rideshare drivers to move more than 75,000 people across London every day.

These critical insights are enabling Otto to minimise the environmental impact of its fleet by providing data on:

The battery level and degradation rate for every vehicle

The number of driver miles and hours spent on the road

The best routes to shorten journeys and minimise idling

Gurinder Dhillon, founder of Otto Car, said: "The best businesses of the future will be the ones that are good for the planet and good for the people they serve. We're not going to wait for the future to come to us, we're going to lean into it, and Samsara's technology is helping us achieve that goal. Samsara's technology has played a crucial role in monitoring and optimising our fleet's performance, contributing to the success of our sustainability initiatives."

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, stated: "Otto Car is showcasing how, through the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud, fleet-based businesses can deliver on their sustainability mission while improving efficiency. Visibility of its entire fleet has been crucial in capturing the data Otto Car needs to prove the positive impact its sustainability strategy is making."

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a platform that enables organisations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Otto Car

Otto Car is Europe's largest provider of electric vehicles to private-hire drivers. We offer easy access to safe and sustainable cars with no credit-checks, so that everyone has the opportunity to improve their own life. Since 2015, Otto Car has helped over twenty thousand drivers to become their own boss

