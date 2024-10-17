Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2024 17:22 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlockCellar, LLC: BlockCellar and Bordeaux Index Join Forces to Tokenize Fine Wines and Spirits on the Blockchain

Strategic collaboration aims to modernize wine and spirits collecting through physical-backed NFTs

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockCellar, the open-architecture platform for physical-backed NFTs, today announced a strategic collaboration with Bordeaux Index Ltd., a global leader in fine wine and spirits merchant services. This effort aims to tokenize investment-grade wines and spirits, leveraging blockchain technology to bridge the physical and digital worlds. By combining the tangible value of fine wines and spirits with the security and flexibility of blockchain-based digital ownership at scale, this initiative represents an important development in the collectibles market.

With this initial drop, BlockCellar will tokenize nearly 17,000 cases of wine from over 700 world-class producers. These physical assets are securely stored by Octavian Wine Services Ltd., ensuring the utmost care and provenance. Collectors from more than 30 countries can now seamlessly buy, sell, store, and trade these assets digitally, with the option to redeem the physical items at their convenience.

"By bridging the gap between traditional wine and spirits merchants and Web3 technology, we're creating a scalable, open-architecture ecosystem for physical-backed NFTs," said Marcus Franklin, co-founder of BlockCellar. "Our blockchain-enabled approach addresses many of the logistical challenges and frictions in the wine and spirits market, making investment and collection more accessible and secure for enthusiasts worldwide."

This collaboration not only simplifies the way collectors interact with fine wines and spirits but also opens new opportunities for investors seeking exposure to these assets. By tokenizing real-world items, BlockCellar and Bordeaux Index are modernizing ownership and management of physical assets in the digital space.

About BlockCellar

BlockCellar is an open-architecture tokenization platform for investment-grade wine, spirits, and casks. By tokenizing real-world assets, BlockCellar provides a practical, secure, and innovative solution to the challenges of physical ownership and asset control. The platform offers greater levels of transparency, traceability, efficiency, and liquidity, aiming to transform the $550 billion collectibles market. For more information, visit blockcellar.comor follow us on Twitter @blockcellar.

About Bordeaux Index

Bordeaux Index is a leading global fine wine and spirits merchant, offering a comprehensive range of services to collectors and investors worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Bordeaux Index provides access to the world's finest wines and spirits, combining traditional expertise with cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit bordeauxindex.com.

Media Inquiries

Marcus Franklin

Co-Founder

pr@blockcellar.com

+1.773.999.7547


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.