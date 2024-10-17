Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 17th October 2024

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) has signed an agreement to sell the liqueur Minttu and its whole portfolio of Nordic local brands produced in Turku with their related assets to Oy Hartwall AB, a leading Finnish multi-beverage company and affiliate of Danish group Royal Unibrew. The closing of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions and is expected to occur during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024/25, by the end of June 2025 at the latest.

The local portfolio of brands includes spirits, liqueurs and Finnish wine brands, the most known being liqueur Minttu, along with their related production assets based in Turku (Finland). Hartwall also acquires Lapponia liqueurs as well as a wide selection of berry and fruit wines and a variety of glögi brands.

This transaction will enable Pernod Ricard to focus its resources behind its portfolio of premium international spirits and champagne brands that drive the growth of its business, in line with its premiumisation strategy. The sale is the result of Pernod Ricard's continuous assessment of its strategic opportunities and active portfolio management in line with its longstanding policy to deliver sustainable value for its shareholders, employees, clients and partners.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €11,598million in fiscal year FY24.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Hartwall:

Hartwall's mission is to refresh Finland. Every day we refresh people with our wide portfolio that ranges from water to wines and spirits. It includes iconic soft drinks such as Hartwall Jaffa, the world's first RTD drink Hartwall Original Long Drink and leading water brand Hartwall Novelle. We are also the partner of Heineken and Pepsi brands in Finland, and we import hundreds of quality beverages from around the world, from wines to coffee.

As a part of Royal Unibrew, we aim to produce the most sustainable drinks in the world. Our production facility in Lahti is already carbon neutral, and our goal is to cut CO2 emissions in half by 2030 throughout our entire value chain. We also promote a responsible drinking culture and bring new low and non-alcoholic products to our range. Making all this possible is our people: the well-being of our 700 Hartwall employees is our top priority.

