University Bancorp, Inc. Issues $15 Mm of Senior Unsecured Notes

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIB) announced that it has issued to institutional investors $15 million in Senior Unsecured Notes (the "Notes"). The Notes mature January 31, 2030. The Issue Price to Investors was at 100%, and the Notes pay interest fixed at 9.25% per annum. The Company may, at its option, beginning with the Interest Payment Date of January 31, 2028, but not prior thereto and on any scheduled Interest Payment Date thereafter, redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption.

At 9/30/2024, the Company also had $28 million of Subordinated Notes outstanding and a $10 million Line of Credit.

The Subordinated Notes, which mature 1/31/2033, pay interest for the first five years fixed at 8.25% and then float at a variable rate of 4.87% over SOFR for the second five years, however the Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement which effectively fixes the interest rate for the second five years of the term at 8.08%. The Company may, at its option, beginning with the Interest Payment Date of January 31, 2028, but not prior thereto and on any scheduled Interest Payment Date thereafter, redeem the Subordinated Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Subordinated Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption.

The Company also has a $10 million Line of Credit available, the draws on which were paid in full with the proceeds of the Senior Unsecured Bonds and have no amount currently drawn. This line of credit matures October 2025 with interest at Prime Rate, capped at 6.25%.

At 9/30/2024 cash & equity investment securities at University Bancorp, Inc., available to meet working capital needs and to support investment opportunities at the Company, were $19.7 million and there was $6.5 million drawn on the Line of Credit.

The Company is also pleased to announce that as of August 31, 2024, the shareholders' equity of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, University Bank, passed the $100 million mark for the first time. While a $2.3 million dividend was paid by University Bank to the Company in late September that took the shareholders equity of University Bank under this benchmark as of quarter-end, 9/30/2024, this is a significant milestone that is expected to be achieved again in the near future and on an ongoing basis.

About UNIB

Ann Arbor-based University Bancorp is a Federal Reserve regulated financial holding company that owns:

100% of University Bank, a bank based in Ann Arbor, Michigan;

100% of Crescent Assurance, PCC, a captive insurance company licensed in Washington DC; and

100% of Hyrex Servicing, a master mortgage servicing firm, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

University Bank together with its Michigan-based subsidiaries, holds and manages a total of over $40 billion in financial assets for over 195,000 customers, and our 507 employees make us the 5th largest bank based in Michigan. University Bank is an FDIC-insured, locally owned and managed community bank, and meets the financial needs of its community through its creative and innovative services. Founded in 1890, University Bank® is the 15th oldest bank headquartered in Michigan. We are proud to have been selected as the "Community Bankers of the Year" by American Banker magazine and as the recipient of the American Bankers Association's Community Bank Award. University Bank is a Member FDIC. The members of University Bank's corporate family, ranked by their size of revenues are:

UIF, a faith-based banking firm based in Southfield, MI;

University Lending Group, a retail residential mortgage originator based in Clinton Township, MI;

Midwest Loan Services, a residential mortgage subservicer based in Houghton, MI;

Community Banking, based in Ann Arbor, MI, which provides traditional community banking services in the Ann Arbor area;

Ann Arbor Insurance Centre, an independent insurance agency based in Ann Arbor.

Reverse Mortgage Lending, a reverse residential mortgage lender based in Southfield, MI; and

Mortgage Warehouse Lending, a mortgage warehouse lender based in Southfield, MI.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in assets, pre-tax income and net income, budgeted income levels, the sustainability of past results, mortgage origination levels and margins, valuations, and other expectations and/or goals. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement.

